Formula 1 / Monaco GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Sergio Perez wins Monaco GP

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won a thrilling Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday after timing his pitstops to perfection in a wet/dry, red-flag interrupted race.

Charles Bradley
By:

After a belated rain-affected start, early leader Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) was too slow in making his stop for intermediate tyres, allowing Perez – who started third – to get ahead.

The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz went straight from wets to slicks but still rejoined behind Perez, whose bold tyre strategy paid off.

Leclerc could only finish fourth, after a panicked second pitstop for slicks, behind the second Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Read Also:

2022 Monaco Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Laps Time Interval Points
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
64 1:56'30.265 25
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
64 1:56'31.419 1.154 18
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
64 1:56'31.756 0.337 15
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
64 1:56'33.187 1.431 12
5 United Kingdom George Russell
64 1:56'42.233 9.046 10
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
64 1:56'42.496 0.263 9
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
64 1:57'16.623 34.127 6
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
64 1:57'20.653 4.030 4
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
64 1:57'22.790 2.137 2
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
64 1:57'23.801 1.011 1
11 France Pierre Gasly
64 1:57'24.554 0.753
12 France Esteban Ocon
64 1:57'25.909 1.355
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
64 1:57'27.900 1.991
14 Canada Lance Stroll
64 1:57'31.067 3.167
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi
63 1 lap
16 China Zhou Guanyu
63 1 lap
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
63 1 lap
Thailand Alex Albon
48
Germany Mick Schumacher
24
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
19
How the Monaco Grand Prix unfolded

The race start was delayed due to a rain shower that soaked the famed streets, with formation laps taken behind the safety car on full wet tyres. But the rain intensified and a red flag was shown before the race had even started.

Almost an hour later, Leclerc held his pole advantage at the rolling start on Lap 3 ahead of Sainz, the two Ferraris ahead of the chasing Red Bulls of Perez and Verstappen.

With no more rain falling, the track was drying. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was an early adopter on intermediates and set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 6 as he set about moving his way up the order.

Perez pitted for inters on Lap 17, rejoining in fifth but lapping quickly in clear air. Leclerc and Verstappen pitted on Lap 19, the erstwhile leader Leclerc rejoining behind Perez – who now led the inter runners. Sainz stayed out up front, aiming to run his wets until he could change for slick tyres.

Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) banged wheels over eighth place at Sainte Devote on Lap 18, Hamilton picking up some wing endplate damage. Ocon was given a 5s penalty for the clash.

Sainz pitted on Lap 22 for slicks and was followed in by his teammate Leclerc, making his second stop in an apparent panic on the Ferrari pitwall, allowing Perez and Verstappen to briefly run 1-2 on inters. The Red Bulls, wary of being stranded on the wrong tyres, stopped a lap later.

Perez rejoined in the lead, ahead of Sainz, with Verstappen (who had a huge moment as he left the pits) just in front of Leclerc. Sainz then had a huge slide on the start/finish straight, when he drove on to the wet line to challenge Perez, allowing the Mexican to escape out front and Verstappen to close in.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 crash

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 crash

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The race was then neutralised with a safety car when Mick Schumacher crashed his Haas at the Swimming Pool, splitting his car in half. His teammate Kevin Magnussen had also just retired from the race.

After multiple laps behind the safety car, the race was red flagged to fix the barriers. A lengthy delay ensued, with the Red Bulls switching to fresh hards and the Ferraris going for used hards.

The race restarted on Lap 33 with Perez leading Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, George Russell (Mercedes) and Lando Norris (McLaren).

This portion of the race was a procession, compared to what went before. Perez initially pulled out a handy gap over Sainz (who had a scare when he straightlined the Nouvelle Chicane with 20 minutes to go), who in turn was clear of Verstappen and Leclerc.

But Perez suffered front tyre graining as the race went into its final 10 minutes, allowing Sainz to close up onto his tail and the top four ran nose-to-tail in an exciting climax but no further position places took place.

2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 55 1'14.693 160.834
2 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 61 1'15.334 0.641 0.641 159.465
3 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 50 1'15.882 1.189 0.548 158.314
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 46 1'16.028 1.335 0.146 158.010
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 47 1'16.052 1.359 0.024 157.960
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 46 1'16.249 1.556 0.197 157.552
7 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 47 1'16.421 1.728 0.172 157.197
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 42 1'16.830 2.137 0.409 156.360
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 51 1'17.203 2.510 0.373 155.605
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 61 1'17.344 2.651 0.141 155.321
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 59 1'17.532 2.839 0.188 154.945
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 54 1'17.558 2.865 0.026 154.893
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 50 1'17.571 2.878 0.013 154.867
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 57 1'17.600 2.907 0.029 154.809
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 56 1'17.672 2.979 0.072 154.665
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 40 1'18.023 3.330 0.351 153.969
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 52 1'18.200 3.507 0.177 153.621
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 43 1'18.579 3.886 0.379 152.880
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 24 1'24.778 10.085 6.199 141.701
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 18 1'33.754 19.061 8.976 128.135
2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix pitstops

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3 4 5
1 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull W 16 I 6 H 8 M 34
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari W 21 H 9 H 43
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull W 18 I 4 H 8 M 34
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari W 18 I 3 H 9 H 43
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes W 21 H 9 M 34
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren W 17 I 5 H 8 H 29 M 13
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine W 21 H 9 M 34
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes W 15 I 7 H 8 M 34
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo W 20 H 10 H 44
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin W 6 I 17 H 8 H 42
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri I 2 I 20 H 8 H 42
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine W 21 H 9 M 34
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren W 19 H 11 H 45
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin W 1 W 2 I 22 H 6 H 41
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams W 1 I 17 H 10 M 34
16 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo W 19 H 10 M 34
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri W 6 I 15 H 8 M 27 S 7
Thailand Alex Albon
Williams W 18 H 4 M 7 M 26
Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas W 4 I 13 H 7
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas W 19
