F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Spanish GP

Verstappen bounced back from an off-track excursion and an intermittent DRS issue to lead home a crushing Red Bull 1-2 ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

Leclerc was cruising out front when he lost power on Lap 27, handing the lead to Mercedes’ George Russell. Perez passed the Mercedes just before half distance to hit the front but Verstappen charged past him towards the end of the race to score his fourth win of the season.

How the Spanish Grand Prix unfolded

Leclerc held his pole advantage on the long run to Turn 1, ahead of Verstappen, Russell and Perez (who touched wheels at Turn 1) and a slow-starting Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).

Lewis Hamilton, who’d won the previous five Grands Prix here, started on mediums and clashed with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas at Turn 4, puncturing the Mercedes’ front-left tyre.

That elevated the second Haas of Mick Schumacher up to sixth, before Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) passed him on Lap 5 and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) further demoted him two laps later.

A gusty wind then caught out two frontrunners: Sainz spun at Turn 4 on Lap 7, dropping from fifth to 11th, and then Verstappen slid into the gravel out of second position at the same corner a couple of laps later, falling to fourth.

Perez allowed Verstappen back to third on Lap 11 and the reigning champion set about regaining second off Russell, as Leclerc extended his lead to 10s. Russell’s car was overheating, while Verstappen’s DRS wasn’t always working, and they pitted together on Lap 14.

Verstappen became increasingly frustrated by his intermittent DRS as he toiled to find a way past the Mercedes. They swapped places at Turn 1 on Lap 24, as Verstappen dived down the inside but Russell repassed him on the exit.

Leclerc, who had been cruising out front, lost what looked like a certain win when his power unit hit trouble and he slowed just before half distance, leading to his first non-finish of the season.

Verstappen pitted again to undercut Russell on Lap 29, opting for new softs, which allowed Perez to attack Russell, the Mexican taking the lead on Lap 31. The charging Verstappen passed Bottas for third around the outside of Turn 12.

Russell pitted just as Verstappen caught him on Lap 37, and Perez also stopped on Lap 38.

Verstappen made his third stop on Lap 45, opting for his final set of fresh mediums, and he rejoined just ahead of Russell. On tyres that were six laps fresher, Verstappen just had his teammate to beat for victory over the final 20 laps.

Verstappen caught and passed Perez on Lap 49. He pulled away to an easy win, while Russell made a late stop for softs and had to repass Bottas for third. Bottas’s attempt to run long to the finish backfired as the recovering Sainz and Hamilton passed him.

Hamilton overtook Sainz to take fourth with six laps remaining, but both Mercedes drivers were then warned of a critical technical issue, so Sainz repassed the seven-time champion on the penultimate lap.

Ocon finished seventh, ahead of an unwell Lando Norris (McLaren), Fernando Alonso (who started his Alpine from the back of the grid) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri).

Perez made an extra stop for softs to cover Russell’s attempt at fastest lap, and took the extra point on offer.

