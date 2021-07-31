Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

By:

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring – the 11th round of the 2021 F1 World Championship season.

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

Hamilton will start ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Read Also:

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton on pole from Bottas

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'15.419 209.119
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'15.734 0.315 208.249
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'15.840 0.421 207.958
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'16.421 1.002 206.377
5 France Pierre Gasly
1'16.483 1.064 206.210
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'16.489 1.070 206.194
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'16.496 1.077 206.175
8 France Esteban Ocon
1'16.653 1.234 205.753
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'16.715 1.296 205.586
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
1'16.750 1.331 205.493
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
1'16.871 1.452 205.169
12 Canada Lance Stroll
1'16.893 1.474 205.110
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
1'17.564 2.145 203.336
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
1'17.583 2.164 203.286
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
1'17.919 2.500 202.410
17 United Kingdom George Russell
1'17.944 2.525 202.345
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
1'18.036 2.617 202.106
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
1'18.922 3.503 199.837
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
View full results

What happened in Q1?

Bottas set the initial benchmark at 1m16.610s, which was quickly beaten by Hamilton with 1m16.424s and then Verstappen on 1m16.214s, which put him two tenths clear of the Mercedes duo.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was fourth fastest but could be in trouble for impeding at Turn 1 after his team sent him out into some fast-lap traffic. 

Falling at the first hurdle were AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, Williams duo George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, and the Haases of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, the latter failing to run after his big crash in FP3.

Hungarian Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 3 1'16.214 206.938
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 6 1'16.424 0.210 0.210 206.369
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 6 1'16.569 0.355 0.145 205.978
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 3 1'16.649 0.435 0.080 205.763
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 3 1'16.874 0.660 0.225 205.161
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 6 1'17.038 0.824 0.164 204.724
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 5 1'17.081 0.867 0.043 204.610
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 5 1'17.084 0.870 0.003 204.602
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 6 1'17.105 0.891 0.021 204.547
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 3 1'17.123 0.909 0.018 204.499
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 5 1'17.233 1.019 0.110 204.208
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 3 1'17.367 1.153 0.134 203.854
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 9 1'17.553 1.339 0.186 203.365
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 7 1'17.664 1.450 0.111 203.074
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 9 1'17.776 1.562 0.112 202.782
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 8 1'17.919 1.705 0.143 202.410
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 8 1'17.944 1.730 0.025 202.345
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 8 1'18.036 1.822 0.092 202.106
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 9 1'18.922 2.708 0.886 199.837
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 0
View full results

What happened in Q2?

In Q2, the pole position hunters used medium tyres on their first runs. Hamilton produced 1m16.553s, a time that Verstappen couldn’t match by two tenths. Bottas was third, ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Those seeking a spot in Q3 on soft tyres then intervened, with Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel going third ahead of Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri. Fernando Alonso went third for Alpine, just 0.3s off the pace.

Charles Leclerc then took P2 for Ferrari, seconds before teammate Sainz lost control at the final corner and slammed into the tyrewall, causing a red flag.

At the restart, Verstappen ditched his mediums for softs, dropping the P1 time to 1m15.650s. McLaren’s Lando Norris jumped up to P2, ahead of Gasly, Perez and Alonso. Hamilton was sixth, ahead of Leclerc and Bottas – crucially, both Mercedes will start the race on medium tyres.

Knocked out at this point were McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo (by 0.077s), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), the Alfa Romeos of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, and Sainz.

Hungarian Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest, Sainz crashes

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 8 1'15.650 208.481
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 6 1'16.385 0.735 0.735 206.475
3 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 6 1'16.394 0.744 0.009 206.450
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 6 1'16.443 0.793 0.049 206.318
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 6 1'16.541 0.891 0.098 206.054
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 6 1'16.553 0.903 0.012 206.021
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 6 1'16.574 0.924 0.021 205.965
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 6 1'16.702 1.052 0.128 205.621
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 6 1'16.766 1.116 0.064 205.450
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 6 1'16.794 1.144 0.028 205.375
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 6 1'16.871 1.221 0.077 205.169
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 6 1'16.893 1.243 0.022 205.110
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 6 1'17.564 1.914 0.671 203.336
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 3 1'17.583 1.933 0.019 203.286
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 2
View full results

What happened in Q3?

In the top-10 shootout, Verstappen set the bar in the first runs at 1m15.984s with Bottas beating that with 1m15.734, and then Hamilton taking provisional pole at 1m15.419s – over half a second up on Verstappen in third, who was unhappy with the level of grip on this set of tyres. Perez was fourth, ahead of Leclerc.

On the second runs, track conditions appeared to be worse as only Verstappen improved to 1m15.840s, but that wasn’t enough to move up from third. Hamilton thus took pole by three tenths over Bottas. Perez was fourth, but didn’t make line in time for his second run due to Hamilton holding up the Red Bulls on the out lap.

Gasly will start fifth, ahead of Norris, Leclerc, Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Alonso and Vettel.

Hungarian Grand Prix Q3 results: Hamilton takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 6 1'15.419 209.119
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 6 1'15.734 0.315 0.315 208.249
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 6 1'15.840 0.421 0.106 207.958
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 5 1'16.421 1.002 0.581 206.377
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 6 1'16.483 1.064 0.062 206.210
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 6 1'16.489 1.070 0.006 206.194
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 6 1'16.496 1.077 0.007 206.175
8 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 6 1'16.653 1.234 0.157 205.753
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 6 1'16.715 1.296 0.062 205.586
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 3 1'16.750 1.331 0.035 205.493
View full results
shares
comments
Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen

Previous article

Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

2
Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

8 h
3
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream

42 min
4
Formula 1

Why the F1 tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off

3 h
5
Formula 1

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash

6 h
Latest news
Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

6m
Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen

9m
Live: Follow Hungarian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Hungarian GP qualifying as it happens

1 h
How Verstappen's F1 sim rig brake set-up helped prepare him for return
Formula 1

How Verstappen's F1 sim rig brake set-up helped prepare him for return

2 h
Sainz forced to take third Ferrari F1 power unit for Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz forced to take third Ferrari F1 power unit for Hungarian GP

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice 00:58
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection

Formula 1: Hamilton says I'd repeat Verstappen move in exact same way 00:48
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton says I'd repeat Verstappen move in exact same way

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1 Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1

Porsche builds one-off 911 Turbo S to honour Mexico's greatest racer Motor1.com
Automotive

Porsche builds one-off 911 Turbo S to honour Mexico's greatest racer

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell French GP Prime
Formula 1

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Trending Today

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Watch: Spa 24 Hours livestream

Why the F1 tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the F1 tension between Mercedes and Red Bull won’t ease off

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Red Bull explains Albon's F1 re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's F1 re-enactment test in failed FIA review

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
2 h
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
18 h
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
21 h
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes front row ahead of Verstappen

Live: Follow Hungarian GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Hungarian GP qualifying as it happens

How Verstappen's F1 sim rig brake set-up helped prepare him for return
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen's F1 sim rig brake set-up helped prepare him for return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.