F1 helmet signed by 20 drivers raises record six-figure sum for charity
A Disney-designed Formula 1 helmet signed by 20 drivers has raised a record-breaking £151,000 for Make-A-Wish International
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
A unique Formula 1 helmet, produced in collaboration with Disney and signed by 20 drivers from the 2026 grid, has shattered auction records after raising £151,000 for Make-A-Wish International.
The bespoke helmet, dubbed "Fuel the Magic", was sold via the F1 Authentics platform, operated by Memento Exclusives. The final winning bid of £151,000 (approximately $201,000) officially establishes a new benchmark as the highest publicly recorded sale for an unworn replica F1 helmet at auction.
In addition to this, the sale has broken the record for a single charitable item sold through F1 Authentics. The previous record was held by Max Verstappen's race-worn overalls from the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix, which sold for £112,000.
The proceeds from the "Fuel the Magic" helmet will directly aid Make-A-Wish International in granting life-changing wishes for children living with critical illnesses.
The helmet was designed by Bret Iwan, who is the official voice of Mickey Mouse, alongside Disney's global creative director Bobby Kim. Set against a sleek matt black base, the design incorporates red and yellow accents and Mickey Mouse artwork.
Race start
Photo by: Max Slovencik / Getty Images
"We are very happy to have achieved these significant funds for Make-A-Wish," Memento Exclusives CEO Barry Gough explained.
"Being entrusted by Disney and F1 with a cause as important as auctioning the Fuel the Magic helmet is something we are incredibly proud of.
"We are delighted that this captured the imagination of bidders worldwide and that the winner has not only secured an iconic piece of memorabilia but has made a huge impact on an incredibly worthy cause."
Fans who missed out on the auction can still see the design up close, as a second identical helmet is scheduled to go on public display at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California, from 14-16 August.
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