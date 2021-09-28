Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling Next / Bottas gamble helped trigger Hamilton inter tyre call
Formula 1 Special feature

F1 Heroes celebrated in a new photo book

By:

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has written the introduction for a new photo book “F1 Heroes” that celebrates the great drivers of the sport’s 70-year history, from Juan Manuel Fangio to Lewis Hamilton.

The images are the work of the celebrated photographers from Motorsport Images, principally Rainer Schlegelmilch, Ercole Colombo, Michael, and Steven Tee as well as Mark Sutton.

"I believe the most fitting word is 'intensity '", writes Domenicali.  "This is the key ingredient of Formula 1 but also of life. You will find it in every one of the photographs before you... a journey through Motorsport Images' collection of photographs, a unique 'archive of archives'. It comprises the works of many prestigious and invaluable photojournalists."

The book, which has been curated by Colombo and well-known Italian journalist Giorgio Terruzzi, features many well-known images. The cover is Andy Hone's award-winning shot of Romain Grosjean's miracle escape from his fireball accident in Bahrain.  Schlegelmich’s iconic shot of Ayrton Senna in a pensive mood and Colombo's image of Gilles Villeneuve's full-blooded slide in the Ferrari are among other highlights. Many of the images are unique; Steven Tee's photo of the collision between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost at Suzuka in 1989, for example.

Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Ayrton Senna, McLaren
1/4

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Marshals attend the accident
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, emerges from flames after a horrific crash on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Marshals attend the accident
2/4

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alain Prost, McLaren, Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Alain Prost, McLaren, Ayrton Senna, McLaren
3/4

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
4/4

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

The book tells the story of F1 and its heroic drivers in a series of chapters covering each of the eight decades. The black and white images from the 1950s and early 1960s show the simplicity of the cars and race tracks. They give way to the color of the late 1960s and 1970s, Formula 1's most glamourous but also most dangerous time, when many lives were lost. The golden age of Senna, Prost, Mansell, Lauda and Piquet in the 1980s leads to the Michael Schumacher years in the 1990s and 2000s and from there on to Hamilton and the present-day heroes.

Photography has been ever-present in the storytelling of F1 across its 70 years and as the television coverage becomes more fragmented and social media's importance increases, so too does the importance of high-quality imagery.

Some of the images from the book have also been on display during September to coincide with the Italian Grand Prix weekend in Monza, in an exhibition at the nearby Villa Reale, which attracted thousands of Grand Prix fans, as well as locals.

"F1 Heroes" is published by Skira and is now available to buy at Skira

https://www.skira.net/en/books/f1-heroes-1/.

Ercole Colombo
Ercole Colombo
1/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Steven Tee and Stefano Domenicali
Steven Tee and Stefano Domenicali
2/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Stefano Domenicali and Pierluigi Martini
Stefano Domenicali and Pierluigi Martini
3/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ercole Colombo, James Allen and Steven Tee
Ercole Colombo, James Allen and Steven Tee
4/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Stefano Domenicali and Pierluigi Martini
Stefano Domenicali and Pierluigi Martini
5/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Stefano Domenicali
Stefano Domenicali
6/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Stefano Domenicali
Stefano Domenicali
7/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ercole Colombo, Pierluigi Martini and James Allen
Ercole Colombo, Pierluigi Martini and James Allen
8/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Stefano Domenicali
Stefano Domenicali
9/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Rainer Schlegelmilch and Stefano Domenicali
Rainer Schlegelmilch and Stefano Domenicali
10/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Stefano Domenicali and Rainer Schlegelmilch
Stefano Domenicali and Rainer Schlegelmilch
11/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Rainer Schlegelmilch
Rainer Schlegelmilch
12/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Rainer Schlegelmilch and Steven Tee
Rainer Schlegelmilch and Steven Tee
13/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ercole Colombo
Ercole Colombo
14/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ercole Colombo
Ercole Colombo
15/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jean Alesi and Steven Tee
Jean Alesi and Steven Tee
16/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ercole Colombo
Ercole Colombo
17/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Stefano Domenicali
Stefano Domenicali
18/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jean Alesi
Jean Alesi
19/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ercole Colombo and Stefano Domenicali
Ercole Colombo and Stefano Domenicali
20/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

Previous article

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

Next article

Bottas gamble helped trigger Hamilton inter tyre call

Bottas gamble helped trigger Hamilton inter tyre call
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

18 h
2
World Superbike

Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up

4 h
3
Supercars

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars

6 h
4
IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

5
Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Latest news
Bottas gamble helped trigger Hamilton inter tyre call
Formula 1

Bottas gamble helped trigger Hamilton inter tyre call

42m
F1 Heroes celebrated in a new photo book
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Heroes celebrated in a new photo book

51m
How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling Prime
Formula 1

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

2 h
The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies
Formula 1

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies

3 h
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1 Prime
Formula 1

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

4 h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats - 2021 Russian GP best photos 02:53
Formula 1
2 h

Grand Prix Greats - 2021 Russian GP best photos

Top 10 most successful drivers in F1 01:23
Formula 1
21 h

Top 10 most successful drivers in F1

Formula 1: Hamilton says Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain 01:02
Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton says Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain

Formula 1: Norris said he was “devastated 00:46
Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021

Formula 1: Norris said he was “devastated" to lose Sochi win after making wrong tyre call

Formula 1: Hamilton scores 100th win in crazy, rain-hit race 01:06
Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton scores 100th win in crazy, rain-hit race

James Allen More from
James Allen
Ferrari F1 boss Binotto says switch to sustainable fuels “is a big deal”
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 boss Binotto says switch to sustainable fuels “is a big deal”

Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula One is enough!"
Video Inside
General

Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula One is enough!"

The key aspect of motorsport that could end up killing it Prime
General

The key aspect of motorsport that could end up killing it

Trending Today

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up
World Superbike World Superbike

Rabat gets WSBK reprieve with Puccetti Kawasaki call-up

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Queensland bubble was too expensive for Supercars

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward upset to get “hosed” by “very odd call” from IndyCar

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling Prime

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
2 h
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1 Prime

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

Uncertainty over the shape of the calendar doesn’t just vex the fans and the commercial rights holder. MARK GALLAGHER explains at how race promoters have been pushed to the financial brink

Formula 1
4 h
Russian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Russian GP was decided by late-arriving rain that allowed some to climb and caused others to plummet. But the events which played out beforehand are equally significant when considering the all-important driver ratings

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race Prime

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race

Until rain turned the Russian Grand Prix on its head in the closing stages, Lando Norris was set to convert his first Formula 1 pole position into a maiden win. But having recovered well from being shuffled back at the start, Hamilton and his Mercedes team called the changing conditions spot-on for a landmark 100th F1 victory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021

Latest news

Bottas gamble helped trigger Hamilton inter tyre call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas gamble helped trigger Hamilton inter tyre call

F1 Heroes celebrated in a new photo book
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Heroes celebrated in a new photo book

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes/Red Bull set-up splits as F1 title battle intensifies

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.