F1 Hungarian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time free practice 1 and free practice 2 start at the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian grand prix, plus the full Hungaroring schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Circuit atmosphere
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads to Budapest this weekend for the final race before the summer break, with Kimi Antonelli back in control of the championship after his Belgian Grand Prix win. Antonelli’s sixth victory of the season stretched his lead over George Russell to 50 points, after the Briton's race ended early following a first lap collision with Lewis Hamilton at Spa. Hamilton also remains in the title picture, 45 points off the lead, as the first half of the season reaches its final round.
The Hungarian GP gives Ferrari another chance to test its progress against Mercedes at a circuit where outright engine performance matters less than at Spa or Silverstone. The Hungaroring’s slower, more technical layout should place greater emphasis on chassis balance, tyre management and qualifying position.
It could also present a more conventional Formula 1 weekend after two energy-sensitive races at Silverstone and Spa. With the Hungaroring expected to be less demanding on energy deployment, the focus should shift back toward car balance and race execution.
Friday brings two practice sessions, with free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Hungarian GP.
How can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season.
F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Hungarian GP weekend.
F1 Hungarian GP Friday schedule
Times local to Budapest:
Friday, July 24 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
Friday, July 24 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST
For UK viewers:
Friday, July 24 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BST
Friday, July 24 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Friday, July 24 — free practice 1 — 7:30am ET
Friday, July 24 — free practice 2 — 11:00am ET
F1 Hungarian GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Budapest:
Friday, July 24 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
Friday, July 24 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST
Saturday, July 25 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, July 25 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian grand prix — 3:00pm CEST
Hungarian GP Friday weather forecast
Friday is expected to be warm and mostly sunny at the Hungaroring, giving teams a stable start to the weekend.
That should make both practice sessions useful for set-up work, especially after the energy-management focus of Spa and Silverstone. With little sign of major weather disruption on Friday, teams should be able to concentrate on balance, tyre behaviour and how the cars handle the circuit’s slower, more technical sections.
Saturday is expected to stay warm and mostly dry for final practice and qualifying.
Sunday is currently forecast to be hotter for the Hungarian Grand Prix, so tyre life and race pace could become more important as the weekend builds.
Hungarian GP track facts
- Circuit: Hungaroring
- Location: Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary
- Event: 2026 Hungarian GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, July 26
- The Hungaroring is a tight, technical Formula 1 circuit where overtaking can be difficult, making qualifying, tyre management and race strategy especially important.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Kimi Antonelli
|Red Bull Racing
|Max Verstappen
|Isack Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Charles Leclerc
|Williams
|Carlos Sainz
|Alex Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Liam Lawson
|Arvid Lindblad
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Haas F1 Team
|Oliver Bearman
|Esteban Ocon
|Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac F1 Team
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sergio Perez
Photos from F1 Hungarian GP - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Thursday
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