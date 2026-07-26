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Race report
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP: Lando Norris takes first 2026 win as frustrated Oscar Piastri retires

Lando Norris wins his first grand prix of 2026 at Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix as early leader Oscar Piastri loses the lead due to lapped traffic, and then retires with a gearbox failure

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Reigning world champion Lando Norris brought home McLaren's first win of 2026 at the Hungarian GP from Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli, while a frustrated Oscar Piastri retired.

Piastri passed polesitter Norris at the start with a cutback at Turn 2 and controlled the first half of the race, with Norris appearing quicker but unable to find a way past on the twisty Hungaroring.

Verstappen moved to third ahead of Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, as the latter was sandwiched by his two rivals. Meanwhile, George Russell suffered a terrible start as anti-stall kicked in on his Mercedes, dropping him as low as 19th.

Both Ferraris started on softs, as opposed to mediums for the other frontrunners, but as they were stuck behind Verstappen, Hamilton and Leclerc were unable to put their faster tyres to good use.

On lap 14, Hamilton rolled the dice with an early stop for hards. Verstappen responded on the following tour, but while he was unable to avoid the undercut from Hamilton, Verstappen lunged down the inside of Turn 1 to regain his position.

The end result of the first pit sequence was that the top five held station, with the exception of Antonelli going long to try and pull off a one-stop strategy. However, the Italian was losing too much lap time to pull it off, having to come in on lap 23 for hards; too early to make it to the end of the 70-lap contest. Russell had meanwhile clawed his way back to seventh.

McLaren drama as Piastri loses lead

After the first round of pitstops, Norris was still sticking to Piastri like glue, though the world champion did lose adhesion through Turn 4 on lap 29, an innocent off which handed the Australian a temporary reprieve.

Norris' off-track excursion prompted a cautionary message from his race engineer to settle down as the team suspected the Briton was trying to show off how much quicker he was than his leading team-mate. But with little pressure from Verstappen behind and Piastri having taken the lead fair and square at the start, McLaren didn't seem particularly motivated to instigate any kind of team orders.

An impatient Norris urged his team to pit him first and gain an undercut, which the team naturally refused, but it did bring in Piastri for a second stop on lap 34. That put Piastri into lapped traffic as he was caught up in a battle between Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso in the first sector, with Sainz staying on the racing line and veering into Piastri.

"Get out of the f***ing way, you idiot, oh my god", a furious Piastri raged as he escaped damage, but lost enough time to be overcut by Norris after the Briton came in for his own pitstop. Seeing Norris emerge from the pitlane ahead, Piastri also redirected his frustration at his own team, sarcastically thanking them for putting him in that position in the first place. Sainz received a lenient five-second time penalty for ignoring the blue flags.

Norris then passed championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who was unsuccessfully trying to nurse home an ambitious one-stop strategy. Piastri was unable to follow Norris for a 1-2, though, as he dramatically retired from the race with a gearbox failure on lap 56 to put a cap on a frustrating Hungary weekend.

The subsequent virtual safety car delivered a twist in the battle for the remaining podium places behind Norris, who had plenty of buffer to pit for used softs.

With Antonelli having already bailed on his one-stopper, Hamilton had moved to second but also came in for fresh tyres, while Verstappen stayed out to gain track position. Hamilton also lost third to Antonelli on pit exit, with Leclerc fifth after his own third pitstop.

At the front, Norris comfortably controlled his lead to take both his and McLaren's first grand prix win of the 2026 campaign, though one that will prompt a lengthy debrief at the Woking squad.

Verstappen salvaged an unexpected second place after struggling all weekend with the behaviour of his RB22. The entertaining battle for third between Antonelli and a chasing Hamilton was defused by a five-second penalty for Hamilton for speeding in the pitlane, which dropped him to fifth behind Leclerc in the final result.

Isack Hadjar was a distant sixth for Red Bull, with Russell salvaging seventh from his horror start, albeit unable to avoid losing further ground in the championship.

Liam Lawson and Racing Bulls won the midfield battle in eighth, followed by Audi's Nico Hulkenberg and his rookie team-mate Arvid Lindblad, the end result of an enthralling four-car battle between the two teams.

Lance Stroll took an encouraging 12th place for Aston Martin in its vastly upgraded car, behind Gabriel Bortoleto's Audi, while both Cadillacs of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas joined Piastri in retirement as their brakes caught fire.

F1 now heads into its summer shutdown, with Antonelli heading into the break with a 50-point lead on Hamilton and a 59-point advantage over Russell. The action resumes on 23 August with the final edition of the Dutch Grand prix at Zandvoort.

Photos from Hungarian GP - Sunday

Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, Petr Pavel, President, Czech Republic

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Drivers' parade

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lawrence Stroll, Owner, Aston Martin F1 Team, Gary Gannon, Senior Race Engineer, Aston Martin F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team; Franco Colapinto, Alpine; Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team; Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team; Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
50

F1 Hungarian GP - Race results:

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 70

1:39'56.180

184.095 3 25 McLaren Mercedes
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 70

+15.080

1:40'11.260

15.080 183.633 2 18 Red Bull Red Bull
3
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 70

+18.728

1:40'14.908

3.648 183.522 2 15 Mercedes Mercedes
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 70

+23.840

1:40'20.020

5.112 183.366 3 12 Ferrari Ferrari
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 70

+24.540

1:40'20.720

0.700 183.344 3 10 Ferrari Ferrari
6 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 70

+55.488

1:40'51.668

30.948 182.407 2 8 Red Bull Red Bull
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 70

+57.503

1:40'53.683

2.015 182.346 2 6 Mercedes Mercedes
8 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 69

+1 Lap

1:40'24.213

1 Lap 180.620 2 4 RB Red Bull
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 69

+1 Lap

1:40'26.562

2.349 180.550 2 2 Audi Audi
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 69

+1 Lap

1:40'47.230

20.668 179.933 1 1 RB Red Bull
11 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 69

+1 Lap

1:40'48.208

0.978 179.903 1 Audi Audi
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 69

+1 Lap

1:40'49.609

1.401 179.862 3 Alpine Mercedes
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 69

+1 Lap

1:41'00.008

10.399 179.553 2 Aston Martin Honda
14 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 69

+1 Lap

1:41'02.232

2.224 179.487 2 Aston Martin Honda
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 68

+2 Laps

1:40'00.056

1 Lap 178.719 2 Alpine Mercedes
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 68

+2 Laps

1:40'09.039

8.983 178.451 2 Haas Ferrari
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 68

+2 Laps

1:40'48.909

39.870 177.275 2 Williams Mercedes
18 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 68

+2 Laps

1:40'49.153

0.244 177.268 3 Williams Mercedes
19 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 68

+2 Laps

1:40'53.378

4.225 177.144 2 Haas Ferrari
dnf Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 55

+15 Laps

1:18'46.133

13 Laps 183.510 2 Gearbox McLaren Mercedes
dnf Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 48

+22 Laps

1:13'00.942

7 Laps 172.769 3 Retirement Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 13

+57 Laps

19'29.260

35 Laps 175.227 1 Retirement Cadillac Ferrari
View full results

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