F1 Hungarian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time free practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, plus the full Hungaroring schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Saturday at the Hungaroring with Ferrari on top after Lewis Hamilton led Charles Leclerc in second practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Hamilton ended Friday fastest as drivers struggled with low grip, gusty wind and a difficult track surface around the twisty Budapest circuit. Franco Colapinto also brought out red flags after crashing at the final corner, while several leading drivers complained about balance problems.
Mercedes had a tougher session, with George Russell reporting poor rear balance and championship leader Kimi Antonelli only 13th after failing to complete a clean qualifying simulation. Saturday brings final practice and qualifying, where track position could be crucial at a circuit where overtaking is often difficult.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Hungarian GP.
How can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Hungarian GP weekend.
F1 Hungarian GP Saturday schedule
Times local to Budapest:
Saturday, July 25 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, July 25 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
For UK viewers:
Saturday, July 25 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BST
Saturday, July 25 — qualifying — 3:00pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, July 25 — free practice 3 — 6:30am ET
Saturday, July 25 — qualifying — 10:00am ET
F1 Hungarian GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Budapest:
- Friday, July 24 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
- Friday, July 24 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST
- Saturday, July 25 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
- Saturday, July 25 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
- Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Hungarian GP Saturday weather forecast
Saturday is expected to be warm and mostly dry at the Hungaroring, with some sunshine through the day.
That should give teams a fairly stable day for final practice and qualifying, although Friday showed how tricky the circuit can be even without major weather disruption. With overtaking often difficult in Hungary, getting the car settled before qualifying could be especially important.
Sunday is currently forecast to be hotter for the Hungarian GP, so tyre life and race pace could become bigger factors in the race.
Hungarian GP track facts
- Circuit: Hungaroring
- Location: Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary
- Event: Hungarian GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, July 26
The Hungaroring is a tight, technical Formula 1 circuit where overtaking can be difficult, making qualifying, tyre management and race strategy especially important.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Kimi Antonelli
|Red Bull Racing
|Max Verstappen
|Isack Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Charles Leclerc
|Williams
|Carlos Sainz
|Alex Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Liam Lawson
|Arvid Lindblad
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Haas F1 Team
|Oliver Bearman
|Esteban Ocon
|Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac F1 Team
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sergio Perez
Photos from F1 Belgian GP - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
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