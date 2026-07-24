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F1 Hungarian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

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Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, plus the full Hungaroring schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Saturday at the Hungaroring with Ferrari on top after Lewis Hamilton led Charles Leclerc in second practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton ended Friday fastest as drivers struggled with low grip, gusty wind and a difficult track surface around the twisty Budapest circuit. Franco Colapinto also brought out red flags after crashing at the final corner, while several leading drivers complained about balance problems.

Mercedes had a tougher session, with George Russell reporting poor rear balance and championship leader Kimi Antonelli only 13th after failing to complete a clean qualifying simulation. Saturday brings final practice and qualifying, where track position could be crucial at a circuit where overtaking is often difficult.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Hungarian GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Hungarian GP weekend.

F1 Hungarian GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Budapest:

Saturday, July 25 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, July 25 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Saturday, July 25 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BST
Saturday, July 25 — qualifying — 3:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Saturday, July 25 — free practice 3 — 6:30am ET
Saturday, July 25 — qualifying — 10:00am ET

F1 Hungarian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Budapest:

  • Friday, July 24 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
  • Friday, July 24 — free practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST
  • Saturday, July 25 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
  • Saturday, July 25 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
  • Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hungarian GP Saturday weather forecast

Saturday is expected to be warm and mostly dry at the Hungaroring, with some sunshine through the day.

That should give teams a fairly stable day for final practice and qualifying, although Friday showed how tricky the circuit can be even without major weather disruption. With overtaking often difficult in Hungary, getting the car settled before qualifying could be especially important.

Sunday is currently forecast to be hotter for the Hungarian GP, so tyre life and race pace could become bigger factors in the race.

Hungarian GP track facts

  • Circuit: Hungaroring
  • Location: Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary
  • Event: Hungarian GP
  • Circuit type: permanent road course
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
  • Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, July 26

The Hungaroring is a tight, technical Formula 1 circuit where overtaking can be difficult, making qualifying, tyre management and race strategy especially important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from F1 Belgian GP - Friday

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team garage

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Like Crawford, the Aston Martin F1 Team garage

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Aston Martin car tech detail

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Red Bull car tech detail

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
McLaren car tech detail

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Frederik Vesti, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Colton Herta, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday
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