F1 Hungarian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 21 July. Here's how you can watch the 13th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
McLaren has locked out the front row in Hungary, with Lando Norris taking pole from team-mate Oscar Piastri. Defending champion Max Verstappen will line up third for Red Bull, ahead of the top Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.
What time does the Hungarian Grand Prix start?
The Hungarian ritish GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Hungaroring
- Date: Sunday, 21 July, 2024
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
1'15.227
|209.653
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.022
1'15.249
|209.592
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.046
1'15.273
|209.525
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.469
1'15.696
|208.354
|5
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.627
1'15.854
|207.920
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.678
1'15.905
|207.780
|7
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.816
1'16.043
|207.403
|8
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.017
1'16.244
|206.856
|9
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.220
1'16.447
|206.307
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.250
1'16.477
|206.226
|11
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.090
1'16.317
|206.659
|12
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.157
1'16.384
|206.477
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.202
1'16.429
|206.356
|14
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.316
1'16.543
|206.048
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.321
1'16.548
|206.035
|16
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+2.659
1'17.886
|202.495
|17
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+2.741
1'17.968
|202.282
|18
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.810
1'18.037
|202.104
|19
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+2.822
1'18.049
|202.073
|20
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+2.939
1'18.166
|201.770
|View full results
