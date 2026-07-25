Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Carlos Sainz makes sobering Williams prediction before arrival of major upgrades

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Carlos Sainz makes sobering Williams prediction before arrival of major upgrades

Kimi Antonelli handed grid drop for yellow flag infringement in F1 Hungarian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Kimi Antonelli handed grid drop for yellow flag infringement in F1 Hungarian GP qualifying

"It's our mistake" Ferrari takes blame for Lewis Hamilton penalty in F1 Hungarian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
"It's our mistake" Ferrari takes blame for Lewis Hamilton penalty in F1 Hungarian GP qualifying

F1 Hungarian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

George Russell to undergo Mercedes engine change, but avoids F1 Hungarian GP grid drop

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
George Russell to undergo Mercedes engine change, but avoids F1 Hungarian GP grid drop

Lewis Hamilton slapped with grid drop for impeding Oscar Piastri in F1 Hungarian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Lewis Hamilton slapped with grid drop for impeding Oscar Piastri in F1 Hungarian GP qualifying

Max Verstappen sees mysterious issues at Red Bull: "Desperate? I'm already past that stage"

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen sees mysterious issues at Red Bull: "Desperate? I'm already past that stage"

F1 fans deliver verdict on expected 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix return

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 fans deliver verdict on expected 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix return
Preview
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time the 2026 Formula 1 Hungarian grand prix starts, plus the full Hungaroring schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Edited:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Sunday at the Hungaroring with Lando Norris on pole after ending Mercedes’ unbeaten run in grand prix qualifying this season.

The McLaren driver beat Lewis Hamilton by just 0.012s in a tense final qualifying run, with Charles Leclerc third and championship leader Kimi Antonelli fourth. Hamilton is also set to face the stewards for allegedly impeding Oscar Piastri, while Antonelli’s final lap came under yellow flags after Max Verstappen spun at the final corner.

Sunday’s race could be shaped by track position, tyre life and heat at a circuit where overtaking is often difficult. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Hungarian GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Hungarian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Hungarian GP weekend.

F1 Hungarian GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Budapest:

Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix — 2:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, July 26 — 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix — 9:00am ET

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hungarian GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to be hot and dry at the Hungaroring, with some cloud cover around race time. Temperatures should be around 32C when the grand prix begins, making tyre life and cooling important factors through the race.

With little sign of major weather disruption, the main challenge should be managing the heat rather than reacting to changing conditions. That could make strategy especially important at a circuit where overtaking is difficult and track position often matters.

Hungarian GP track facts

  • Circuit: Hungaroring
  • Location: Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary
  • Event: Hungarian GP
  • Circuit type: permanent road course
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
  • Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, July 26

The Hungaroring is a tight, technical Formula 1 circuit where overtaking can be difficult, making qualifying, tyre management and race strategy especially important.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from F1 Hungarian GP - Saturday

Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Formula 1
37

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article George Russell to undergo Mercedes engine change, but avoids F1 Hungarian GP grid drop

Top Comments
More from
Michael Banovsky

F1 Hungarian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

F1 Hungarian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

F1 Belgian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Latest news

Carlos Sainz makes sobering Williams prediction before arrival of major upgrades

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Carlos Sainz makes sobering Williams prediction before arrival of major upgrades

Kimi Antonelli handed grid drop for yellow flag infringement in F1 Hungarian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Kimi Antonelli handed grid drop for yellow flag infringement in F1 Hungarian GP qualifying

"It's our mistake" Ferrari takes blame for Lewis Hamilton penalty in F1 Hungarian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
"It's our mistake" Ferrari takes blame for Lewis Hamilton penalty in F1 Hungarian GP qualifying

F1 Hungarian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Feature

Discover prime content

When plucky private entrants could afford to go GP racing, and how F1 changed with the rise of commercialisation

Formula 1
By Maurice Hamilton
When plucky private entrants could afford to go GP racing, and how F1 changed with the rise of commercialisation

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Hungarian GP

Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Aston Martin's heavily updated AMR26 breaks cover in Hungary pitlane

The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Haydn Cobb
The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all
View more