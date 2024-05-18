All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP
Practice report

F1 Imola GP: McLaren fastest as Alonso and Perez crash out of FP3

McLaren topped final practice for Formula 1’s 2024 Imola Grand Prix with a 1-2 led by Oscar Piastri – the session disrupted by crashes for Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez.

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Perez’s late shunt at the Variante Alta led to a last-gasp scramble for drivers to set final qualifying simulation times, where only Lando Norris was able to set a time that put him second, 0.3s slower than his team-mate.

A host of drivers failed to set a time in this late scramble, including Max Verstappen, who now heads into qualifying without a proper sighter on the soft tyres, as he and Perez spent the early part of the session concentrating on their overnight set-up work on the medium tyres.

Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished third and fourth with the times they had set during a series of soft-tyre runs in the first third of the session.

Leclerc did attempt to set a late final flying time as he overtook several cars including Sainz with an aggressive outlap as the clock ticked down.

But having got by Piastri and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly on the run to start his last lap, Leclerc’s opening sector was slower than his personal best and he backed off.

Piastri’s session-setting time – a 1m15.529s – came as the pack were preparing more typically for late fliers in the final 10 minutes, but Perez’s accident cut these efforts short and meant even if drivers had had more time to run properly again they were all set to do so on used rubber, including Norris at the head of the pack.

Perez lost his Red Bull’s rear as he bounced down to earth having whacked the kerbs at the Variante Alta’s first apex and his correction sent him off into the gravel and the barriers.

His medium-tyre personal best meant he was shuffled down to 12th by those that did have time to improve pre-red-flag-one, which included George Russell nipping into fifth ahead of Verstappen in a session where both Mercedes cars complained of different ride problems.

The other stoppage came as the halfway stage approach when Alonso (18th in the final order) lost control of the rear of his car turning in from the kerbs between the Rivazza turns and spun off backwards into the barriers on the outside of the final corner.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, strays into the gravel

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, strays into the gravel

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Italy Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix - Free Practice 3

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 15

1'15.529

233.981
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 15

+0.300

1'15.829

0.300 233.055
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.538

1'16.067

0.238 232.326
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 20

+0.558

1'16.087

0.020 232.265
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 16

+0.566

1'16.095

0.008 232.241
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.837

1'16.366

0.271 231.417
7 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 14

+0.941

1'16.470

0.104 231.102
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 19

+0.952

1'16.481

0.011 231.069
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+1.014

1'16.543

0.062 230.881
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 15

+1.018

1'16.547

0.004 230.869
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 15

+1.031

1'16.560

0.013 230.830
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 18

+1.102

1'16.631

0.071 230.616
13 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 14

+1.139

1'16.668

0.037 230.505
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 15

+1.166

1'16.695

0.027 230.424
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 16

+1.265

1'16.794

0.099 230.127
16 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 12

+1.394

1'16.923

0.129 229.741
17 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 16

+1.431

1'16.960

0.037 229.630
18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 10

+1.810

1'17.339

0.379 228.505
19 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 17

+1.832

1'17.361

0.022 228.440
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 15

+2.362

1'17.891

0.530 226.886
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The ‘small duvet’ problem that Mercedes thinks it can put to bed
Next article The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Imola GP: Leclerc quickest in FP2 as Verstappen slides to seventh

F1 Imola GP: Leclerc quickest in FP2 as Verstappen slides to seventh

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 Imola GP: Leclerc quickest in FP2 as Verstappen slides to seventh
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait
Why "misfortune" would help Bearman's case for 2025 Haas F1 seat

Why "misfortune" would help Bearman's case for 2025 Haas F1 seat

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Why "misfortune" would help Bearman's case for 2025 Haas F1 seat

Latest news

F1 live: Follow Imola GP qualifying as it happens

F1 live: Follow Imola GP qualifying as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 live: Follow Imola GP qualifying as it happens
Indy 500: How the two-day qualifying system works in 2024

Indy 500: How the two-day qualifying system works in 2024

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: How the two-day qualifying system works in 2024
F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last-lap overtake amid stewards' investigation

F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last-lap overtake amid stewards' investigation

F2 FIA F2
Imola
F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last-lap overtake amid stewards' investigation
F1 eyeing new races in Asia, not US, amid wild Chicago rumours

F1 eyeing new races in Asia, not US, amid wild Chicago rumours

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 eyeing new races in Asia, not US, amid wild Chicago rumours

Prime

Discover prime content
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The winter Norris focus that helped end his lengthy F1 win wait
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By GP Racing
How Ferrari’s benign car shift has unlocked F1 performance gains
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The risk in Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 engineer swap
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia