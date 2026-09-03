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Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 1 and free practice 2 start at the 2026 Formula 1 Italian grand prix, plus the full Monza schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads to Monza this weekend for the Italian GP, with Ferrari chasing home glory and Kimi Antonelli facing a difficult race in front of his own crowd.

The Mercedes driver arrives as Italy’s main home hope and with a 59-point lead over George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, but an engine change means he is set to start at the back of the grid, regardless of his qualifying result. That turns the weekend into a damage-limitation exercise for Antonelli at a circuit where overtaking should at least be possible.

Ferrari also has plenty at stake at its home grand prix, with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc chasing a Monza result in front of the tifosi. The team is expected to bring power unit and aerodynamic updates for the Italian GP as it tries to keep its championship hopes alive.

Lando Norris arrives with momentum after winning the last two grands prix in Hungary and the Netherlands, but Monza should give McLaren a very different test. The low-downforce circuit places a premium on straightline speed, drag efficiency, braking stability and energy deployment.

Friday brings two practice sessions, with free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Italian GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Italian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Italian GP weekend.

F1 Italian GP Friday schedule

Times local to Monza:

Friday, September 4 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST
Friday, September 4 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Friday, September 4 — free practice 1 — 11:30am BST
Friday, September 4 — free practice 2 — 3:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, September 4 — free practice 1 — 6:30am ET
Friday, September 4 — free practice 2 — 10:00am ET

F1 Italian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Monza:

  • Friday, September 4 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST
  • Friday, September 4 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CEST
  • Saturday, September 5 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
  • Saturday, September 5 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
  • Sunday, September 6 — 2026 Italian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST
Cars and Lightning McQueen liveried Track Vehicles on track

Cars and Lightning McQueen liveried Track Vehicles on track

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Italian GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be very hot and sunny at Monza, with temperatures climbing into the mid-30s Celsius. FIA has issued a heat hazard warning ahead of the GP.

That should give teams dry and stable running for both practice sessions, but the heat could make tyre behaviour, cooling and brake management key early themes. Monza’s long straights and heavy braking zones already punish the cars, and high temperatures could make Friday’s set-up work especially important.

Saturday is also expected to be very hot and mostly sunny for final practice and qualifying.

Sunday is forecast to remain hot for the Italian Grand Prix, so race pace, tyre life and cooling could all become major factors.

Italian GP track facts

  • Circuit: Monza
  • Location: Monza, Italy
  • Event: Italian GP
  • Circuit type: permanent road course
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
  • Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, September 6

Monza is Formula 1’s Temple of Speed, with long straights, heavy braking zones and low-downforce demands that place a premium on efficiency, power and confidence under braking.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen * Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

*Hadjar is injured for the Italian GP so is replaced by Lawson at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping in at Racing Bulls.

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Mattia Binotto, Sauber

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari with Roberto Chinchero, Motorsport.com journalist

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Cars and Lightning McQueen liveried Track Vehicles on track

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Thursday
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