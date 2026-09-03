F1 Italian GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads to Monza this weekend for the Italian GP, with Ferrari chasing home glory and Kimi Antonelli facing a difficult race in front of his own crowd.

The Mercedes driver arrives as Italy’s main home hope and with a 59-point lead over George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, but an engine change means he is set to start at the back of the grid, regardless of his qualifying result. That turns the weekend into a damage-limitation exercise for Antonelli at a circuit where overtaking should at least be possible.

Ferrari also has plenty at stake at its home grand prix, with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc chasing a Monza result in front of the tifosi. The team is expected to bring power unit and aerodynamic updates for the Italian GP as it tries to keep its championship hopes alive.

Lando Norris arrives with momentum after winning the last two grands prix in Hungary and the Netherlands, but Monza should give McLaren a very different test. The low-downforce circuit places a premium on straightline speed, drag efficiency, braking stability and energy deployment.

Friday brings two practice sessions, with free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Italian GP.

Read Also: Formula 1 Five things to look out for at the F1 Italian GP

How can I watch the F1 Italian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Italian GP weekend.

F1 Italian GP Friday schedule

Times local to Monza:

Friday, September 4 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST

Friday, September 4 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Friday, September 4 — free practice 1 — 11:30am BST

Friday, September 4 — free practice 2 — 3:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, September 4 — free practice 1 — 6:30am ET

Friday, September 4 — free practice 2 — 10:00am ET

F1 Italian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Monza:

Friday, September 4 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST

Friday, September 4 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CEST

Saturday, September 5 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, September 5 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, September 6 — 2026 Italian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Cars and Lightning McQueen liveried Track Vehicles on track Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Italian GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be very hot and sunny at Monza, with temperatures climbing into the mid-30s Celsius. FIA has issued a heat hazard warning ahead of the GP.

That should give teams dry and stable running for both practice sessions, but the heat could make tyre behaviour, cooling and brake management key early themes. Monza’s long straights and heavy braking zones already punish the cars, and high temperatures could make Friday’s set-up work especially important.

Saturday is also expected to be very hot and mostly sunny for final practice and qualifying.

Sunday is forecast to remain hot for the Italian Grand Prix, so race pace, tyre life and cooling could all become major factors.

Italian GP track facts

Circuit: Monza

Location: Monza, Italy

Event: Italian GP

Circuit type: permanent road course

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying

Race: Sunday, September 6

Monza is Formula 1’s Temple of Speed, with long straights, heavy braking zones and low-downforce demands that place a premium on efficiency, power and confidence under braking.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

*Hadjar is injured for the Italian GP so is replaced by Lawson at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping in at Racing Bulls.

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Thursday