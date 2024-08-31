All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Norris on pole from Piastri as Verstappen struggles

Norris continues strong run of form as Verstappen finishes outside the top five

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Fans in the fanzone show their support for Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, in the garage
Fans at the stage
Alexandra Saint Mleux, girlfriend of Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, arrives at the track
Fans at the stage
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in the garage
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in the cockpit
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, on the fan stage
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, on stage
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fans in the fanzone show their support for Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, on stage
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, preparing to drive in the championship winning McLaren MP4-27 for the historic F1 cars demonstration
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, in the championship winning McLaren MP4-27 for the historic F1 cars demonstration
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, in the championship winning McLaren MP4-27 for the historic F1 cars demonstration
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, in the championship winning McLaren MP4-27 for the historic F1 cars demonstration
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, in the championship winning McLaren MP4-27 for the historic F1 cars demonstration
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, with a camcorder on the fan stage
Kimi Raikkonen in the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber garage with his son, Robin
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in the garage
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Kimi Raikkonen
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, in the pit lane
Mercedes W15 technical detail
McLaren MCL38 technical detail
McLaren MCL38 technical detail
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, walks down the pit lane
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, kicks ups dust
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
A guest in the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber garage
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, in the pits during FP3
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, in the pit lane
Mechanics of Mercedes AMG push George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, queue at the pit lane exit
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, locks up
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, stops for the weighing bridge
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, in the pit lane
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, in the gravel
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
A marshal waves the chequered flag for Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Former professional footballer Javier Zanetti, presents Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, with his Pirelli Pole Position Award
Top three Qualifiers Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, talk after Qualifying
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Ferrari fans unfurl a huge flag in a grandstand
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in Parc Ferme
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, arrives in Parc Ferme after securing pole
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Former professional footballer Javier Zanetti, presents Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, with his Pirelli Pole Position Award
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
93

Lando Norris led a McLaren 1-2 in qualifying for Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix, with points leader Max Verstappen qualifying down in seventh.

George Russell took third for practice pacesetter Mercedes.

Oscar Piastri and Verstappen are set to see the stewards post-qualifying due to an incident in Q1 where the McLaren was released into the Red Bull's path in the pits and Verstappen had to slam on the brakes.

Norris led Piastri after the first runs in Q3, with the Briton leading the way on a 1m19.401 and his team-mate 0.035s down.

At this stage, the two Mercedes (Russell leading Lewis Hamilton) cars trailed in third and fourth, with the two Ferraris (Carlos Sainz-Charles Leclerc) line-astern next, as were the two Red Bull cars – Verstappen down in eighth and behind Sergio Perez after saving a massive snap at the Parabolica on his opening Q3 effort.

In the second and final runs, Verstappen ran first of the frontrunners in Perez's slipstream, but although he improved his personal best he only rose slightly up the order – only beating Perez who went off at Lesmo 2 while still running ahead of his team-mate on their final laps.

Behind, Norris only went quicker in sector two compared to his previous personal best, but he still improved the first-place benchmark to set pole at 1m19.327s.

Piastri could not go quicker across all three sectors of his second Q3 lap but stayed second when Sainz could not head him and then Russell slotted into third slightly later for Mercedes.

Leclerc also shuffled Sainz back to fifth, with Hamilton ending up sixth – but with a healthy margin to the Red Bull cars behind.

The other Q3 runners – Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg – ended up ninth and 10th for Williams and Haas.

The start of Q2 was delayed by nearly 10 minutes as the marshals had to sweep gravel off the circuit at "multiple areas" – per an FIA spokesperson – with Franco Colapinto's Lesmo 2 gravel trip and Kevin Magnussen going off briefly and Ascari and for longer at the Parabolica.

After this, Fernando Alonso was the highest-profile faller in Q2, as he ended up 11th for Aston Martin – ahead of RB's Daniel Ricciardo, Magnussen and the Alpine pair Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

In Q1, Ricciardo's last-gasp improvement knocked out Yuki Tsunoda, with Lance Stroll shuffled back to 17th ahead of Williams rookie Colapinto, who rued his off on his final run.

Behind were Sauber pair Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, who were running behind the various Magnussen offs when it came to completing their final tours amid scattered gravel and various yellow flags.

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'19.327

262.896
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.109

1'19.436

262.535
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.113

1'19.440

262.522
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.134

1'19.461

262.453
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.140

1'19.467

262.433
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.186

1'19.513

262.281
7 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.695

1'20.022

260.613
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.735

1'20.062

260.483
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.972

1'20.299

259.714
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.012

1'20.339

259.585
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.094

1'20.421

259.320
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.152

1'20.479

259.133
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.371

1'20.698

258.430
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.411

1'20.738

258.302
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.439

1'20.766

258.212
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.618

1'20.945

257.641
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.686

1'21.013

257.425
18 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes

+1.734

1'21.061

257.272
19 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.774

1'21.101

257.146
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.118

1'21.445

256.059
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 live: Italian GP qualifying as it happened
Next article F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Italian GP

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Mercedes chasing fix for Monza “sauna” seat heat issue

Mercedes chasing fix for Monza “sauna” seat heat issue

Formula 1
Italian GP
Mercedes chasing fix for Monza “sauna” seat heat issue
The risks in Mercedes signing its first rookie F1 driver for 70 years

The risks in Mercedes signing its first rookie F1 driver for 70 years

Formula 1
Italian GP
The risks in Mercedes signing its first rookie F1 driver for 70 years
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Latest news

Piastri "hurts a lot" after Ferrari strategy denies Italian GP victory

Piastri "hurts a lot" after Ferrari strategy denies Italian GP victory

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Piastri "hurts a lot" after Ferrari strategy denies Italian GP victory
Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle

Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle
Gallery: Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez's crash in Aragon GP

Gallery: Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez's crash in Aragon GP

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Gallery: Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez's crash in Aragon GP
Magnussen gets Baku F1 ban after Monza clash with Gasly

Magnussen gets Baku F1 ban after Monza clash with Gasly

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Magnussen gets Baku F1 ban after Monza clash with Gasly

Prime

Discover prime content
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
View more