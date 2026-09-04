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F1 Italian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, plus the full Monza schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Paul Aron, Alpine

Paul Aron, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Saturday at Monza with George Russell fastest after second practice for the Italian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.120s in FP2, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli third as Mercedes and Ferrari traded blows at the front. Lando Norris, winner of the last two grands prix, was fourth for McLaren ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri.

Antonelli remains set to start from the back of the grid because of an engine change, regardless of where he qualifies, while Max Verstappen was only ninth after chasing balance on his Red Bull. Saturday brings final practice and qualifying at a circuit where straightline speed, braking stability and slipstream timing can all make a major difference.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Italian GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Italian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Italian GP weekend.

F1 Italian GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Monza:

Saturday, September 5 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, September 5 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Saturday, September 5 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BST
Saturday, September 5 — qualifying — 3:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Saturday, September 5 — free practice 3 — 6:30am ET
Saturday, September 5 — qualifying — 10:00am ET

F1 Italian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Monza:

  • Friday, September 4 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST
  • Friday, September 4 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CEST
  • Saturday, September 5 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
  • Saturday, September 5 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
  • Sunday, September 6 — 2026 Italian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Italian GP Saturday weather forecast

Saturday is expected to be very hot at Monza, with some sunshine and temperatures climbing into the mid-30s Celsius.

That should give teams another dry day for final practice and qualifying, but the heat will remain a major factor. Tyre preparation, cooling and brake management could all be important as teams chase performance on Monza’s long straights and heavy braking zones. Expect energy management to be a talking point throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday is forecast to stay hot for the Italian GP, with a passing shower possible, so teams may still have to keep one eye on changing conditions for the race.

Italian GP track facts

  • Circuit: Monza
  • Location: Monza, Italy
  • Event: Italian GP
  • Circuit type: permanent road course
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
  • Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, September 6

Monza is Formula 1’s Temple of Speed, with long straights, heavy braking zones and low-downforce demands that place a premium on efficiency, power and confidence under braking.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen * Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

*Hadjar is injured for the Italian GP so is replaced by Lawson at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping in at Racing Bulls.

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Friday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Laurent Mekies, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Paul Aron, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Alar Karis

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Andy Stevenson, Sporting Director, Aston Martin F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Ayumu Iwasa, Red Bull Racing RB22

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Friday
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