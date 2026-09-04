F1 Italian GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time free practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, plus the full Monza schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Paul Aron, Alpine
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Saturday at Monza with George Russell fastest after second practice for the Italian Grand Prix.
The Mercedes driver beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.120s in FP2, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli third as Mercedes and Ferrari traded blows at the front. Lando Norris, winner of the last two grands prix, was fourth for McLaren ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri.
Antonelli remains set to start from the back of the grid because of an engine change, regardless of where he qualifies, while Max Verstappen was only ninth after chasing balance on his Red Bull. Saturday brings final practice and qualifying at a circuit where straightline speed, braking stability and slipstream timing can all make a major difference.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Italian GP.
How can I watch the F1 Italian GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Italian GP weekend.
F1 Italian GP Saturday schedule
Times local to Monza:
Saturday, September 5 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, September 5 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
For UK viewers:
Saturday, September 5 — free practice 3 — 11:30am BST
Saturday, September 5 — qualifying — 3:00pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, September 5 — free practice 3 — 6:30am ET
Saturday, September 5 — qualifying — 10:00am ET
F1 Italian GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Monza:
- Friday, September 4 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST
- Friday, September 4 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CEST
- Saturday, September 5 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
- Saturday, September 5 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
- Sunday, September 6 — 2026 Italian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST
Italian GP Saturday weather forecast
Saturday is expected to be very hot at Monza, with some sunshine and temperatures climbing into the mid-30s Celsius.
That should give teams another dry day for final practice and qualifying, but the heat will remain a major factor. Tyre preparation, cooling and brake management could all be important as teams chase performance on Monza’s long straights and heavy braking zones. Expect energy management to be a talking point throughout Saturday and Sunday.
Sunday is forecast to stay hot for the Italian GP, with a passing shower possible, so teams may still have to keep one eye on changing conditions for the race.
Italian GP track facts
- Circuit: Monza
- Location: Monza, Italy
- Event: Italian GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
- Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, September 6
Monza is Formula 1’s Temple of Speed, with long straights, heavy braking zones and low-downforce demands that place a premium on efficiency, power and confidence under braking.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
*Hadjar is injured for the Italian GP so is replaced by Lawson at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping in at Racing Bulls.
Photos from F1 Italian GP - Friday
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