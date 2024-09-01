F1 Italian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 1st September. Hee's how you can watch the 16th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
McLaren locked out the front row at Monza, with Lando Norris taking pole ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri.
Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fourth and fifth on team's home turf, behind the top Mercedes of George Russell.
Red Bull struggled for pace on Saturday, with world champion Max Verstappen ending up a distant seventh - 0.695s down on polesitter Norris.
What time does the Italian Grand Prix start?
The Italian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Autodromo Nazionale Monza
- Date: Sunday, 1 September, 2024
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Italian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Italian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
1'19.327
|262.896
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.109
1'19.436
|262.535
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.113
1'19.440
|262.522
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.134
1'19.461
|262.453
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.140
1'19.467
|262.433
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.186
1'19.513
|262.281
|7
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.695
1'20.022
|260.613
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.735
1'20.062
|260.483
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.972
1'20.299
|259.714
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.012
1'20.339
|259.585
|11
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.094
1'20.421
|259.320
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.152
1'20.479
|259.133
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.371
1'20.698
|258.430
|14
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.411
1'20.738
|258.302
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.439
1'20.766
|258.212
|16
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.618
1'20.945
|257.641
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.686
1'21.013
|257.425
|18
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.734
1'21.061
|257.272
|19
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.774
1'21.101
|257.146
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.118
1'21.445
|256.059
