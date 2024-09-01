All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 1st September. Hee's how you can watch the 16th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren locked out the front row at Monza, with Lando Norris taking pole ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fourth and fifth on team's home turf, behind the top Mercedes of George Russell.

Red Bull struggled for pace on Saturday, with world champion Max Verstappen ending up a distant seventh - 0.695s down on polesitter Norris.

What time does the Italian Grand Prix start?

The Italian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Autodromo Nazionale Monza

  • Date: Sunday, 1 September, 2024
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT  / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST  / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT  / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Italian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

1'19.327

262.896
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.109

1'19.436

262.535
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.113

1'19.440

262.522
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.134

1'19.461

262.453
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.140

1'19.467

262.433
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.186

1'19.513

262.281
7 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.695

1'20.022

260.613
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.735

1'20.062

260.483
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.972

1'20.299

259.714
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.012

1'20.339

259.585
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.094

1'20.421

259.320
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.152

1'20.479

259.133
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.371

1'20.698

258.430
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.411

1'20.738

258.302
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.439

1'20.766

258.212
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.618

1'20.945

257.641
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.686

1'21.013

257.425
18 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes

+1.734

1'21.061

257.272
19 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.774

1'21.101

257.146
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.118

1'21.445

256.059
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Verstappen "never experienced something like" Monza qualifying balance swing
Next article Why Red Bull’s Monza wing looks bold, but left it bottom in the speed trap

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
WEC COTA: Cadillac heads Ferrari in ultra-close final practice

WEC COTA: Cadillac heads Ferrari in ultra-close final practice

WEC
COTA
WEC COTA: Cadillac heads Ferrari in ultra-close final practice
F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Piastri "hurts a lot" after Ferrari strategy denies Italian GP victory

Piastri "hurts a lot" after Ferrari strategy denies Italian GP victory

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Piastri "hurts a lot" after Ferrari strategy denies Italian GP victory
Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle

Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle
Gallery: Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez's crash in Aragon GP

Gallery: Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez's crash in Aragon GP

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Gallery: Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez's crash in Aragon GP
Magnussen set for Baku F1 ban after Monza clash with Gasly

Magnussen set for Baku F1 ban after Monza clash with Gasly

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Magnussen set for Baku F1 ban after Monza clash with Gasly

Prime

Discover prime content
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
Will Monza provide Piastri with another crunch moment on Italian soil?
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia