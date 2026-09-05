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Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time the 2026 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix starts, plus the full Monza schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Monza with Pierre Gasly on pole after a stunning qualifying result for Alpine at the Italian GP.

Gasly beat George Russell by just 0.060s to take his first Formula 1 pole position, using a tow from Lewis Hamilton to vault to the top of the timesheets in Q3. Oscar Piastri qualified third, but will serve a three-place grid penalty for blocking Liam Lawson.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli qualified seventh at his home race but is set to start near the back because of his engine penalty, while Lando Norris was left eighth after missing out on a helpful slipstream from McLaren team-mate Piastri.

Sunday’s race could be shaped by straightline speed, slipstreaming, energy management and heat at one of Formula 1’s fastest circuits. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Italian GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Italian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Italian GP weekend.

F1 Italian GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Monza:

Sunday, September 6 — 2026 Italian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Sunday, September 6 — 2026 Italian Grand Prix — 2:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, September 6 — 2026 Italian Grand Prix — 9:00am ET

F1 Italian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Monza:

  • Friday, September 4 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST
  • Friday, September 4 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CEST
  • Saturday, September 5 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
  • Saturday, September 5 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
  • Sunday, September 6 — 2026 Italian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Italian GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to stay hot at Monza for the Italian GP, with mostly sunny conditions earlier in the day.

Temperatures should already be around 30C by midday, so tyre life, brake temperatures and cooling could all become important during the race. With Monza’s long straights and heavy braking zones, the heat may add another layer to an already demanding grand prix.

A passing shower risk remains worth watching, but the main weather factor is expected to be heat rather than major disruption.

Italian GP track facts

  • Circuit: Monza
  • Location: Monza, Italy
  • Event: Italian GP
  • Circuit type: permanent road course
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2
  • Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, September 6

Monza is Formula 1’s Temple of Speed, with long straights, heavy braking zones and low-downforce demands that place a premium on efficiency, power and confidence under braking.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, George Russell, Mercedes, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, George Russell, Mercedes, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen * Isack Hadjar
Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto
Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

*Hadjar is injured for the Italian GP so is replaced by Lawson at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping in at Racing Bulls.

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Saturday

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexandra Leclerc

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Ferrari Badge

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
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