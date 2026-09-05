F1 Italian GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads into Sunday at Monza with Pierre Gasly on pole after a stunning qualifying result for Alpine at the Italian GP.

Gasly beat George Russell by just 0.060s to take his first Formula 1 pole position, using a tow from Lewis Hamilton to vault to the top of the timesheets in Q3. Oscar Piastri qualified third, but will serve a three-place grid penalty for blocking Liam Lawson.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli qualified seventh at his home race but is set to start near the back because of his engine penalty, while Lando Norris was left eighth after missing out on a helpful slipstream from McLaren team-mate Piastri.

Sunday’s race could be shaped by straightline speed, slipstreaming, energy management and heat at one of Formula 1’s fastest circuits. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Italian GP.

How can I watch the F1 Italian GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Italian GP weekend.

F1 Italian GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Monza:

Sunday, September 6 — 2026 Italian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Sunday, September 6 — 2026 Italian Grand Prix — 2:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, September 6 — 2026 Italian Grand Prix — 9:00am ET

F1 Italian GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Monza:

Friday, September 4 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CEST

Friday, September 4 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CEST

Saturday, September 5 — free practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, September 5 — qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, September 6 — 2026 Italian Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Italian GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to stay hot at Monza for the Italian GP, with mostly sunny conditions earlier in the day.

Temperatures should already be around 30C by midday, so tyre life, brake temperatures and cooling could all become important during the race. With Monza’s long straights and heavy braking zones, the heat may add another layer to an already demanding grand prix.

A passing shower risk remains worth watching, but the main weather factor is expected to be heat rather than major disruption.

Italian GP track facts

Circuit: Monza

Location: Monza, Italy

Event: Italian GP

Circuit type: permanent road course

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying

Race: Sunday, September 6

Monza is Formula 1’s Temple of Speed, with long straights, heavy braking zones and low-downforce demands that place a premium on efficiency, power and confidence under braking.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, George Russell, Mercedes, Pierre Gasly, Alpine Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

*Hadjar is injured for the Italian GP so is replaced by Lawson at Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda stepping in at Racing Bulls.

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Saturday