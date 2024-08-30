All Series

Practice report
Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP1 after Antonelli crash

Championship leader Max Verstappen sets a 1m21.676s benchmark after debutant Andrea Kimi Antonelli crashed in F1 weekend debut

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen headlined a red-flagged opening practice at the Italian Grand Prix as Andrea Kimi Antonelli's first Mercedes session lasted just 10 minutes with his Parabolica shunt.

Antonelli immediately got into his stride on the soft tyres and logged a 1m23.955s to go top, although his opening effort was eclipsed by temporary team-mate Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris.

On a second tour with the same softs, Antonelli looked set to go top again on the basis of his opening two sectors, but lost the rear end through the Parabolica and ended with his car spinning off into the wall. 

After a 13-minute hiatus to perform the necessary clean-up, the session resumed. Verstappen went top for a brief period before becoming overlapped by Alex Albon and Valtteri Bottas, as the times drifted into the 1m22s and the drivers sought to explore the reprofiled Rettifilo and Ascari corners.

Hamilton returned to the top of the order with a 1m22.214s on softs, but Bottas continued to surprise and went even quicker with a 1m22.127s - a time that withstood a two-pronged attack from a later Ferrari attempt on softs. Sainz appeared set to eclipse the Finn, but lost momentum through the Parabolica and backed off.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15, walks away from his damaged car after a crash in FP1

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15, walks away from his damaged car after a crash in FP1

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Bottas' effort was felled by Leclerc on another run, as the Ferrari driver posted a 1m21.904s on a used soft set. This was almost matched by Norris, who was just 0.013s behind. Verstappen then got ahead with a 1m21.676s, pressing a new set of softs into service to collect the fastest laptime.

This was 0.228s clear of Leclerc's previous best, as the Ferraris were separated by Norris' effort among the top four. Bottas' earlier benchmark remained good enough for fifth overall.

Oscar Piastri was sixth, ahead of erstwhile session-toppers Hamilton and Albon, while Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) completed the top 10. 

Debutant Franco Colapinto was 17th fastest for Williams, having set the exact same laptime as 18th-placed Esteban Ocon (Alpine). The Argentine had narrowly evaded a moment similar to Antonelli at the end of the session by losing the rear in the Parabolica, but managed to get enough braking in to avoid the wall and clear the gravel trap.

Antonelli propped up the timing order having been unable to best his opening lap, a time 2.2s adrift of the ultimate pace at the end of the session.

Italian GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 19

1'21.676

255.335
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.228

1'21.904

0.228 254.624
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.241

1'21.917

0.013 254.584
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.450

1'22.126

0.209 253.936
5 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+0.451

1'22.127

0.001 253.933
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.523

1'22.199

0.072 253.711
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.538

1'22.214

0.015 253.664
8 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 24

+0.544

1'22.220

0.006 253.646
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.635

1'22.311

0.091 253.365
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 18

+0.639

1'22.315

0.004 253.353
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 22

+0.896

1'22.572

0.257 252.565
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 21

+0.929

1'22.605

0.033 252.464
13 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 23

+1.038

1'22.714

0.109 252.131
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22

+1.087

1'22.763

0.049 251.982
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 22

+1.178

1'22.854

0.091 251.705
16 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

+1.188

1'22.864

0.010 251.675
17 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.204

1'22.880

0.016 251.626
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 21

+1.204

1'22.880

0.000 251.626
19 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 23

+1.481

1'23.157

0.277 250.788
20
A. Kimi Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 5

+2.279

1'23.955

0.798 248.404
Previous article Antonelli crashes on Mercedes FP1 debut at Monza
Next article The Monza upgrade Ferrari needs to escape the “trap” it fell into

Top Comments

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

