F1 Italian GP: Verstappen outpaces Sainz by 0.046s in FP1
Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen headed the opening free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix weekend by just 0.046s over Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
Verstappen closed out the opening 20 minutes of the hour-long FP1 session with a 1m22.657s, bettering his previous effort of 1m23.027s on the hard compound of tyres.
His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez had got to within three tenths to slot into the runner-up spot in the session, but was beaten by Sainz's 1m22.703s just after the opening half-hour had elapsed.
The alternative tyre allocation for the Monza weekend, following on from the first trial in Hungary, restricted drivers to the number of tyres they could burn through during the session as the customary 13 sets per car were reduced to 11.
This prompted a variety of approaches from each team, as some elected to save tyres in the opening part of the session to potentially keep an extra set free in qualifying.
Verstappen and Perez elected to stick with a set of hard tyres for the opening part of the session, and traded times at the top with the Ferraris, Mercedes and Oscar Piastri on softs.
Sainz was first into the 1m23s on his hard compound of tyre, but Verstappen then found half a second on the Ferrari driver. During that opening 15 minutes, Piastri grabbed a 1m23.446s but this was again beaten by Sainz as the Spaniard got into an early groove in front of his team's home crowd.
Verstappen then pitched up with a 1m23.027s, and then chipped almost 0.4s off his time during his next flying lap to extend his advantage over team-mate Perez. The two were then split by Charles Leclerc, the next driver to dip below the 1m23s barrier. Perez improved to reclaim second in the session, but was then eclipsed by Sainz's time.
Leclerc required a lay-off in the garage for adjustments to his car but nonetheless remained 0.309s off the pace as the two re-liveried Ferraris - augmented with a splash of yellow in tribute to the Scuderia's Le Mans 24 Hours win this year - completed the top four.
George Russell was fifth fastest and ensured the top five times were all set on the hardest C3 compound, over the medium-shod Fernando Alonso. Lando Norris claimed the seventh-best time on softs, over countryman Lewis Hamilton.
Yuki Tsunoda set the fastest first-sector time of the session and used two sets of soft tyres en route to the ninth-fastest time of the session, as Alex Albon completed the top 10.
The Williams duo of Albon and Logan Sargeant held off from joining the fray in the opening 20 minutes, but eventually surfaced on the soft compound. The pair were split on the timing boards by Piastri, who focused on longer runs following his brief stint on top of the times.
Liam Lawson, who continues to stand in for Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri, was 13th fastest over Pierre Gasly, who put 24 laps on a single set of soft tyres over the session.
Valtteri Bottas claimed 15th following early issues at Alfa Romeo; both cars were afflicted by clutch software issues, which kept throwing up anti-stall modes as Zhou Guanyu and Bottas both tried to exit the pits.
While the issues were fixed, both drivers had grievances with the rear-end balance of the car and cited that the C43 was "undriveable" in unison, Bottas complaining of aerodynamic stalling and Zhou of the car bottoming out. Following adjustments to the car, both drivers reported that the car felt stronger.
Nico Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon were 16th and 17th, while Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich was 18th fastest as he stood in for Lance Stroll for the opening part of practice. Kevin Magnussen and Zhou completed the order.
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|31
|1'22.657
|252.305
|2
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|28
|+0.046
|0.046
|252.164
|3
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|30
|+0.177
|0.131
|251.766
|4
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|22
|+0.309
|0.132
|251.365
|5
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|+0.532
|0.223
|250.691
|6
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|+0.557
|0.025
|250.616
|7
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|22
|+0.584
|0.027
|250.535
|8
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|+0.612
|0.028
|250.450
|9
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|23
|+0.614
|0.002
|250.444
|10
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|18
|+0.787
|0.173
|249.925
|11
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|24
|+0.789
|0.002
|249.919
|12
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|21
|+1.004
|0.215
|249.277
|13
|L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri
|40
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|29
|+1.176
|0.172
|248.765
|14
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|+1.274
|0.098
|248.475
|15
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|17
|+1.295
|0.021
|248.413
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|23
|+1.410
|0.115
|248.073
|17
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|+1.433
|0.023
|248.005
|18
|F. Drugovich Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin Racing
|34
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|+1.483
|0.050
|247.858
|19
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|+1.560
|0.077
|247.631
|20
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|17
|+1.575
|0.015
|247.587
|View full results
F1 live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happened
How F1's best and worst traits have shaped the new ground-effect F2 car
Latest news
F2 Monza: Vesti wins sprint race to close in on points leader Pourchaire
F2 Monza: Vesti wins sprint race to close in on points leader Pourchaire F2 Monza: Vesti wins sprint race to close in on points leader Pourchaire
How Jonny Edgar overcame Crohn's disease to get back on track
How Jonny Edgar overcame Crohn's disease to get back on track How Jonny Edgar overcame Crohn's disease to get back on track
F1 set to make call on whether Italy can keep two grands prix
F1 set to make call on whether Italy can keep two grands prix F1 set to make call on whether Italy can keep two grands prix
Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024
Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024 Rea set for shock Yamaha WSBK switch in 2024
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.