F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen quickest again as Gasly crash ends FP2 early

The Dutchman punched in a 1m30.688s to stand atop the timing boards, having been bumped off the top following his opening run on soft tyres as the rest of the front-running pack waited until later to clock their first times on softs.

Verstappen had originally stepped up to the top of the pile with a 1m31.377s on his first timed run, going early on soft tyres as the majority of the field used the early part of the session to explore Pirelli's prototype tyre compound.

But his lap was knocked off the top by Lando Norris, who switched to a set of the red-walled tyre and set a 1m31.152s to underline McLaren's pace on the technical and flowing Suzuka course.

Leclerc then moved above the Briton with a 1m31.008s, as Ferrari looked to retain its advantage over the other teams chasing second in the constructors' championship from Singapore. Last weekend's winner Carlos Sainz continued to demonstrate Ferrari's strong package by slotting into third, behind Norris.

After Red Bull had been widely tipped for a resurgence over the Japanese GP weekend, Verstappen proved that hypothesis further having logged the first time below the 1m31s bracket, going just over three tenths ahead of Leclerc's earlier headliner.

As this preceded the customary long-run simulations as the teams sought to assess tyre performance and degradation in preparation for Sunday's race, Verstappen's time remained untouched in the final 20 minutes and the Dutch driver remained clear of Leclerc for the remainder of the session.

This was put beyond doubt when Pierre Gasly crashed at the end of the session with two minutes left on the clock, having dropped his car at Turn 9 to put his car in the wall just before the overpass.

The Alpine driver came out of the second Degner corner with too much speed and locked up to skitter across the gravel.

Norris remained third after Verstappen's lap as Sainz managed to grab fourth overall, while Mercedes' George Russell had moved into fifth place and appeared to suffer with high levels of degradation as he continued to gather mileage on the soft tyre.

Fernando Alonso found sixth overall over Williams' Alex Albon, who impressed to set a time a tenth clear of Oscar Piastri.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas completed the top 10, the Finn just 0.03s clear of the returning Lance Stroll's best lap after the Canadian missed the Singapore race.

Alpine's struggles continued as Esteban Ocon was the French team's best-placed driver in 12th, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg and an out-of-sorts Lewis Hamilton.

Liam Lawson was 15th fastest, clear of Zhou Guanyu, Kevin Magnussen, and the Kiwi's team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Gasly was only 19th fastest, over Logan Sargeant, who propped up the field despite setting the best final sector.