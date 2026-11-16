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F1 Las Vegas GP 2026: start time, schedule and how to watch

What time the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix starts across the US, plus the full schedule and how to watch live on Apple TV

Michael Banovsky

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 3:02 PM

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The Welcome to Las Vegas sign

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Grand Prix starts at 8 pm PT on Saturday, November 21, which is 11 pm ET. The race runs at night along the Strip, and every session is live on Apple TV.

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026 schedule

Session Day PT MT CT ET Practice 1 Thursday, Nov. 19 4:30 pm 5:30 pm 6:30 pm 7:30 pm Practice 2 Thursday, Nov. 19 8 pm 9 pm 10 pm 11 pm Practice 3 Friday, Nov. 20 4:30 pm 5:30 pm 6:30 pm 7:30 pm Qualifying Friday, Nov. 20 8 pm 9 pm 10 pm 11 pm Grand Prix Saturday, Nov. 21 8 pm 9 pm 10 pm 11 pm

In Alaska, every session starts one hour earlier than in the PT column, and in Hawaii two hours earlier. This is not a sprint weekend.

What time does the Las Vegas Grand Prix start?

The race starts on Saturday, November 21, at 8 pm PT, 9 pm MT, 10 pm CT and 11 pm ET. In Alaska, it starts at 7 pm, and in Hawaii at 6 pm

The race runs over 50 laps of the 3.853-mile street circuit, a total of 192.7 miles. Without interruptions, it finishes at around 9:30 pm PT, 12:30 am ET. If the race runs longer than two hours, the checkered flag falls at the two-hour mark even if not all laps are completed.

What time is Las Vegas GP qualifying?

Qualifying starts on Friday, November 20, at 8 pm PT, 11 pm ET, and lasts about an hour. The slowest five drivers drop out in Q1 and five more in Q2. The ten remaining drivers fight for pole position in Q3.

The cold desert night is the main challenge. Tires struggle to reach their working temperature on the long straights, and drivers who cannot switch them on in time lose big chunks of lap time.

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the US

Apple TV holds the exclusive US rights to Formula 1 and shows every session live. An Apple TV subscription also includes F1 TV Premium at no additional cost, giving subscribers access to additional onboard cameras, data feeds and other F1 TV features.

All three Las Vegas practice sessions can be watched free on Apple TV without a subscription. Apple also makes selected race weekends available free, although it has not identified the Las Vegas Grand Prix as one of those free races.

Option Price What you get Apple TV $14.99 a month after a seven-day free trial Every F1 session live, with F1 TV Premium included Apple TV, no subscription Free All practice sessions and selected race weekends

What is at stake in Las Vegas?

Kimi Antonelli is already world champion and Mercedes has won the constructors' title. The fight for second place is wide open. Max Verstappen leads that battle on 279 points, ahead of George Russell on 262, Lewis Hamilton on 261, Charles Leclerc on 249 and Lando Norris on 246. With three races left, each driver can still score 75 points.

Norris won the last race in Brazil. Cadillac, the new American team, is still chasing its first point.

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit

The 3.853-mile street circuit runs past the casinos of the Las Vegas Strip, and its main straight is one of the fastest stretches on the calendar. The race starts at 8 pm local time, when track temperatures drop sharply. That has decided the result here more than once.

Who won the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2025?

Max Verstappen won the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Lando Norris started from pole and crossed the line second, but both McLarens were disqualified afterward for excessive plank wear. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli completed the podium.

Year Winner Team Pole position 2025 Max Verstappen Red Bull Lando Norris 2024 George Russell Mercedes George Russell 2023 Max Verstappen Red Bull Charles Leclerc

Las Vegas Grand Prix: frequently asked questions

What time does the Las Vegas Grand Prix start?

Saturday, November 21, at 8 pm PT, 9 pm MT, 10 pm CT and 11 pm ET.

What channel is the Las Vegas Grand Prix on?

Apple TV, which streams every session live and holds the exclusive US Formula 1 rights.

Can I watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix for free?

All practice sessions are free on Apple TV. Selected races are also available free to non-subscribers, although Apple has not currently listed the Las Vegas Grand Prix as one of them.

What time is qualifying?

Friday, November 20, at 8 pm PT, 11 pm ET.

Is there a sprint race in Las Vegas?

No. The weekend has three practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix.

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