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F1 Las Vegas GP 2026: UK times, schedule and how to watch

What time the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix starts in the UK, plus the full schedule and how to watch live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Michael Banovsky

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 2:50 PM

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A rainbow above the Welcome to Las Vegas sign

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

The Las Vegas Grand Prix starts at 4am UK time on Sunday 22 November. In Las Vegas it is still 8pm on Saturday, because the race runs at night along the Strip. Every session falls overnight in the UK, and every one of them is live on Sky Sports F1.

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026 schedule in UK time

Session Day UK time Las Vegas time Practice 1 Friday 20 November 00:30 Thursday 16:30 Practice 2 Friday 20 November 04:00 Thursday 20:00 Practice 3 Saturday 21 November 00:30 Friday 16:30 Qualifying Saturday 21 November 04:00 Friday 20:00 Grand Prix Sunday 22 November 04:00 Saturday 20:00

Las Vegas is eight hours behind the UK. This is not a sprint weekend.

What time does the Las Vegas Grand Prix start in the UK?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix starts at 4am UK time on Sunday 22 November. The race runs over 50 laps of the 6.201km (3.853-mile) street circuit, a total of 310km (192.7 miles). Without interruptions it finishes at around 5:30am. If the race runs longer than two hours, the chequered flag falls at the two-hour mark even if not all laps are completed.

What time is qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Qualifying starts at 4am UK time on Saturday 21 November and lasts about an hour. The slowest five drivers drop out in Q1 and five more in Q2. The ten remaining drivers fight for pole position in Q3.

The cold night air is the main challenge in Las Vegas. Tyres struggle to reach their working temperature on the long straights, and drivers who cannot switch them on in time lose large chunks of lap time.

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 shows every session live. Without a Sky TV subscription, the same coverage is available through NOW with no contract. Channel 4 shows free highlights of qualifying and the race a few hours after each session.

Option Price What you get Sky Sports F1 add-on From £20 a month Every session live, for existing Sky TV customers NOW Sports Day Membership £14.99 for 24 hours Every session live, no contract NOW All Sky Sports Membership £34.99 a month Every session live, cancel any time Channel 4 Free Highlights of qualifying and the race F1 TV Access See F1 TV Live timing and replays, no live pictures

F1 TV Pro is not available in the UK. Sky holds the live UK rights.

What is at stake in Las Vegas?

Kimi Antonelli is already world champion and Mercedes has won the constructors' title. The fight for second place is wide open, and three British drivers are in it. Max Verstappen leads that battle on 279 points, ahead of George Russell on 262, Lewis Hamilton on 261, Charles Leclerc on 249 and Lando Norris on 246. With three races left, each driver can still score 75 points.

Norris won the last race in Brazil. In the constructors' championship, Red Bull on 415 points and McLaren on 398 are fighting for third.

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit

The 6.201km street circuit runs past the casinos of the Las Vegas Strip, and its main straight is one of the fastest stretches on the calendar. The race starts at 8pm local time, when track temperatures drop sharply. That has decided the result here more than once.

Who won the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2025?

Max Verstappen won the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Lando Norris started from pole and crossed the line second, but both McLarens were disqualified afterwards for excessive plank wear. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli completed the podium.

Year Winner Team Pole position 2025 Max Verstappen Red Bull Lando Norris 2024 George Russell Mercedes George Russell 2023 Max Verstappen Red Bull Charles Leclerc

Las Vegas Grand Prix: frequently asked questions

What time is the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the UK?

4am on Sunday 22 November. In Las Vegas it is 8pm on Saturday.

Is the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday or Sunday?

Both. It starts on Saturday evening in Las Vegas, which is early on Sunday morning in the UK.

Is the Las Vegas Grand Prix on free-to-air TV in the UK?

Not live. Channel 4 shows highlights of qualifying and the race. Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1 and NOW.

What time is qualifying in the UK?

4am on Saturday 21 November.

Is there a sprint race in Las Vegas?

No. The weekend has three practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix.

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