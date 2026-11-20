Practice report

Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP: George Russell pips Pierre Gasly in tricky FP2

Both the wet and intermediate tyres were used around the slippery Vegas street track in second practice

Ed Hardy

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 5:22 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

George Russell pipped Pierre Gasly to go fastest in second practice for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix thanks to a last-gasp effort in slippery conditions.

The Mercedes driver set a 1m47.272s as the chequered flag flew, putting him 0.071s ahead of Gasly, who benefitted from track evolution to take a shock second for Alpine.

This was the first relatively meaningful session of the weekend after a rain-disrupted FP1 meant no official lap times were set - although the cold, Nevadan conditions saw drivers deal with temperatures as low as 11C in FP2.

So there were still complications, especially with the damp track, as drivers went out early on wets. But Oscar Piastri quickly called for intermediates - despite McLaren’s insistence on the blue-striped rubber, which was initially correct.

Piastri set a 2m02.786s with his first lap, 3.256s slower than team-mate Lando Norris (1m59.530s), who set the pace in the opening few minutes, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc split the pair after a 2m02.482s.

But these lap times were only temporary, with track evolution being significant in Vegas - Leclerc and Piastri also hit the top in the following minutes while battling the slippery conditions.

Max Verstappen went deep at Turn 7, likewise for Nico Hulkenberg at 12, nearly colliding into Leclerc at the exit, and Norris ventured off at Turn 14 during the opening 20 minutes.

By the end of that, Leclerc was top with a 1m54.895s, 0.538s quicker than team-mate Lewis Hamilton, while Piastri (+0.574s), Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar (+0.881s) and Norris (+0.947s) completed the top five.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

Then came the time for intermediates, however, as Norris went fastest with a 1m54.615s on his first run using that rubber, going two seconds quicker on his next lap by setting a 1m52.432s.

The 2025 champion had lowered that to a 1m50.930s by the halfway point, soon beaten by Leclerc and Hamilton who respectively achieved a 1m49.166s and 1m49.262s.

Those were set with the session heading into the final 20 minutes, just as Leclerc pitched for slick rubber, though Ferrari shot this down with the second half of a lap still proving too damp and slippery.

Both Rafael Camara and Gabriel Bortoleto, for example, went off at Turn 12, but track evolution was still prevalent as Leclerc improved again to a 1m47.605s, 0.802s quicker than second-placed Hadjar.

A brief red flag threatened to end proceedings with 10 minutes left, due to a piece of plastic on track which Lance Stroll ran over, before the pitlane reopened for the final five minutes.

There was still debate over whether to stick to the inters, a question Mercedes indirectly posed to Russell, who jokingly responded, “if you’re asking about slicks, no way jose!”.

So the green-striped rubber it was and Red Bull’s misery initially dominated discussion, as Verstappen reported power problems and struggled to a 1m50.141s for his only lap time of FP2.

Hadjar, meanwhile, had gone purple in the first two sectors until frustratingly being held up by Oliver Bearman during the final four corners, complaining “what he just did is crazy”.

But some drivers still managed to improve as Russell darted to the top with his 1m47.272s, while Gasly rose to second by setting a 1m47.343s at the chequered flag.

It meant Leclerc dropped to third on his 1m47.605s, ahead of fourth-placed Hadjar, while Piastri completed the top five and was 1.181s off Russell whose ex-team-mate Hamilton took sixth.

Norris (+1.565s), 2026 champion Kimi Antonelli (+1.771s), Franco Colapinto (+1.957s) and Fernando Alonso (+1.959s) round out the top 10, with Verstappen down in 13th.

FP2

All Stats

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h 1

G. Russell Mercedes

63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

1'47.272

I 208.102 2

P. Gasly Alpine

10 Alpine Mercedes 16

+0.071

1'47.343

0.071 I 207.965 3

C. Leclerc Ferrari

16 Ferrari Ferrari 28

+0.333

1'47.605

0.262 I 207.458 4

I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing

6 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+1.135

1'48.407

0.802 I 205.923 5

O. Piastri McLaren

81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+1.181

1'48.453

0.046 I 205.836 6

L. Hamilton Ferrari

44 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+1.211

1'48.483

0.030 I 205.779 7

L. Norris McLaren

1 McLaren Mercedes 22

+1.565

1'48.837

0.354 I 205.110 8

A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

12 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+1.771

1'49.043

0.206 I 204.722 9

F. Colapinto Alpine

43 Alpine Mercedes 15

+1.957

1'49.229

0.186 I 204.374 10

F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing

14 Aston Martin Honda 21

+1.959

1'49.231

0.002 I 204.370 11

L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing

18 Aston Martin Honda 23

+2.510

1'49.782

0.551 I 203.344 12

A. Albon Williams

23 Williams Mercedes 23

+2.557

1'49.829

0.047 I 203.257 13

M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing

3 Red Bull Red Bull 9

+2.869

1'50.141

0.312 I 202.682 14

S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team

11 Cadillac Ferrari 17

+3.159

1'50.431

0.290 I 202.149 15

O. Bearman Haas F1 Team

87 Haas Ferrari 22

+3.427

1'50.699

0.268 I 201.660 16

L. Lawson Racing Bulls

30 RB Red Bull 12

+3.737

1'51.009

0.310 I 201.097 17

A. Lindblad Racing Bulls

41 RB Red Bull 13

+3.876

1'51.148

0.139 I 200.845 18

C. Sainz Williams

55 Williams Mercedes 11

+4.299

1'51.571

0.423 I 200.084 19

N. Hulkenberg Audi

27 Audi Audi 16

+4.535

1'51.807

0.236 I 199.661 20

G. Bortoleto Audi

5 Audi Audi 15

+5.053

1'52.325

0.518 I 198.741 21

V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team

77 Cadillac Ferrari 14

+5.522

1'52.794

0.469 I 197.914 22

R. Camara Haas F1 Team

51 Haas Ferrari 20

+6.317

1'53.589

0.795 I 196.529 View full results

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Where to see F1 cars in Las Vegas without a race ticket

Next article Zak Brown says McLaren will always respect staff who want to skip Middle East races

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ed Hardy





How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



52 min



How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"





Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Qatar GP



4 h



Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP





Lewis Hamilton addresses speculation around Ferrari "trust" issues



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



Lewis Hamilton addresses speculation around Ferrari "trust" issues

Latest news





Fernando Alonso returns to Dakar: Why his first rally-raid experience was a shock to the system



Dakar



DAKR Dakar 7 min



Fernando Alonso returns to Dakar: Why his first rally-raid experience was a shock to the system





How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



52 min



How the F1 2026 regulations neutered Oscar Piastri's "real strength"





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



1 h



What Flavio Briatore takes from McLaren after Fernando Alonso "disaster"

Feature

Discover prime content





There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Ronald Vording



There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years





What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP





How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



By Filip Cleeren



How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe