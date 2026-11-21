Practice report

Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP: George Russell tops final practice after Max Verstappen collision

Mercedes' George Russell tops Friday's final practice at Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix after clashing with Max Verstappen

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 1:44 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell collided with Max Verstappen in a tense third practice session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as the Mercedes Formula 1 driver topped the timesheets.

After both of Thursday's practice sessions had been derailed by rain, the Las Vegas Strip was buzzing with activity at dusk on Friday. The sole remaining practice session became crucial as it presented the only dry running heading into qualifying and the race, as all 22 cars sprinted out of the pitlane in short order.

Amid chilly 14C temperatures, the Thursday rainfall only made the 6.2km circuit around the Las Vegas Strip even more difficult to drive, with surface grip extremely limited.

Verstappen survived a sideways scare and steering rack issues to lead the early running with a 1m35.675s on soft tyres, by far the most popular tyre in cold conditions as it was easier to fire up to temperature.

Just after the halfway mark Russell took over top spot with a 1m35.124s, the Briton aiming to finish the season on a high as he declined a Mercedes turbo upgrade to avoid a grid penalty. Russell further lowered his own benchmark to a 1m34.805s lap, before becoming one of several cars to find the runoff area on the slippery circuit.

The urgency to get plenty of clean laps in was on full display with Verstappen and Franco Colapinto almost coming to blows in their quest for clean air. Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar also lobbied for a penalty for Williams' Alex Albon.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Annoyed by Verstappen forcing his way past, Lando Norris couldn't hide his glee when the four-time world champion subsequently locked up and sailed into the runoff area. "Instant karma, amazing," he said over team radio.

The biggest clash followed right at the end of the session, again involving Verstappen, as he tried a similar move on Russell on the straight. Undeterred, Russell sent his Mercedes down the inside of Turn 14 to re-pass the Red Bull, making side-on contact as he muscled Verstappen off the track. The incident will be investigated by the FIA’s stewards. "Fun and games," Russell described the incident on the radio.

Norris initially came closest to overhauling Russell in the closing minutes of the session, settling for second with a 1m35.060s lap. Russell found late improvements too, though, to pull out a massive seven-tenth lead on Norris at the top of the timesheets with laps of 1m34.306s and 1m34.041s.

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Norris was demoted to third by his world championship heir Kimi Antonelli, while Charles Leclerc skated his way to fourth after sampling several escape areas.

Ahead of Verstappen, Colapinto was fifth for Alpine on a circuit that should suit the Enstone team's slippery car, as evidenced by the Pierre Gasly's shock pole back in Monza.

Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson was seventh, followed by Lewis Hamilton, Gasly and Arvid Lindblad.

F1 Las Vegas GP - FP3 results

FP3

All Stats

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h 1

G. Russell Mercedes

63 Mercedes Mercedes 30

1'34.041

S 237.381 2

A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

12 Mercedes Mercedes 29

+0.911

1'34.952

0.911 S 235.104 3

L. Norris McLaren

1 McLaren Mercedes 28

+0.974

1'35.015

0.063 S 234.948 4

C. Leclerc Ferrari

16 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+1.150

1'35.191

0.176 S 234.513 5

F. Colapinto Alpine

43 Alpine Mercedes 29

+1.157

1'35.198

0.007 S 234.496 6

M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing

3 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+1.309

1'35.350

0.152 S 234.122 7

L. Lawson Racing Bulls

30 RB Red Bull 31

+1.361

1'35.402

0.052 S 233.995 8

L. Hamilton Ferrari

44 Ferrari Ferrari 30

+1.393

1'35.434

0.032 S 233.916 9

P. Gasly Alpine

10 Alpine Mercedes 30

+1.402

1'35.443

0.009 S 233.894 10

A. Lindblad Racing Bulls

41 RB Red Bull 32

+1.409

1'35.450

0.007 S 233.877 11

I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing

6 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+1.452

1'35.493

0.043 S 233.772 12

O. Piastri McLaren

81 McLaren Mercedes 29

+1.763

1'35.804

0.311 S 233.013 13

C. Sainz Williams

55 Williams Mercedes 29

+1.945

1'35.986

0.182 S 232.571 14

N. Hulkenberg Audi

27 Audi Audi 22

+2.350

1'36.391

0.405 S 231.594 15

A. Albon Williams

23 Williams Mercedes 29

+2.405

1'36.446

0.055 S 231.462 16

G. Bortoleto Audi

5 Audi Audi 29

+2.706

1'36.747

0.301 S 230.742 17

O. Bearman Haas F1 Team

87 Haas Ferrari 30

+2.897

1'36.938

0.191 S 230.287 18

R. Camara Haas F1 Team

51 Haas Ferrari 30

+2.971

1'37.012

0.074 S 230.111 19

S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team

11 Cadillac Ferrari 28

+3.091

1'37.132

0.120 S 229.827 20

F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing

14 Aston Martin Honda 29

+3.208

1'37.249

0.117 S 229.550 21

L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing

18 Aston Martin Honda 28

+3.640

1'37.681

0.432 S 228.535 22

V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team

77 Cadillac Ferrari 27

+3.655

1'37.696

0.015 S 228.500 View full results

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