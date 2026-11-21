Qualifying report

Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP: Kimi Antonelli quickest but Max Verstappen on pole, Ferraris out in Q2

Antonelli was fastest in qualifying at Las Vegas but takes a five-place grid drop

Ed Hardy

Edited: Nov 21, 2026, 5:42 AM

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George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Max Verstappen will start on pole at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix despite Kimi Antonelli going fastest - while Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both failed to make Q3.

The 2026 world champion beat the Red Bull driver by 0.258s, but will take a five-place grid drop due to a new internal combustion engine on his Mercedes.

It came after Verstappen took provisional pole with a 1m34.151s while Antonelli was down in sixth, but the Dutchman failed to improve on his final lap, allowing others the chance to beat him.

Yet only Antonelli managed to topple Verstappen, setting a 1m33.893s at the chequered flag - the eighth time he has gone quickest in qualifying this year and the first since Austin.

But because of the grid penalty, Verstappen will be joined on the front row by Mercedes’ George Russell, who hoped for a tow from his team-mate but traffic denied that opportunity.

Russell set a 1m34.224s, two-tenths quicker than his opening lap, and was just 0.020s ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, who will therefore complete the top three on Saturday night’s grid.

Verstappen’s team-mate Isack Hadjar was fifth quickest in Q3, 0.699s off the pace, with sixth going to impressive rookie Arivd Lindblad a week after Racing Bulls confirmed him for 2027.

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri took seventh, but is one of five drivers set for a grid penalty, his being 10 places for an engine change, while eighth went to Lindblad’s team-mate Liam Lawson.

Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto respectively completed the top 10, 1.212s and 1.421s off Antonelli, but the biggest talking point came in the second session as Ferrari suffered its first double Q2 exit since Imola last year.

The Italian outfit occupied row six after what was a messy Q2, highlighted by Leclerc aborting a lap midway through due to a Turn 7 lock-up.

The Monegasque subsequently failed to make the line to start a lap at the end, eventually dropping to 11th ahead of 12th-placed Hamilton, who failed to improve on his final tour.

“Unbelievable,” reacted Leclerc, whose team-mate would have knocked out Antonelli had he improved at the chequered flag - the Italian surviving the drop by 0.111s.

Three-tenths behind Hamilton was Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg in 13th, with 14th going to Williams man Carlos Sainz, who is set to serve a 10-place drop for a new turbocharger.

Hulkenberg’s team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto will jump up from 15th, while 16th went to Alex Albon for Williams’ first double Q2 appearance of the 2026 season.

Rafael Camara, who suffered a spin at the opening corner early on, looked set to profit from a significant tow by team-mate Oliver Bearman until Bortoleto dropped him into the Q1 elimination zone at the chequered flag.

The new Haas recruit missed out on Q2 by just 0.071s to take 17th, with a 1.163s gap to Cadillac’s Sergio Perez in 18th and a 1.180s advantage over 19th-placed Fernando Alonso.

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Alonso’s Aston Martin stablemate Lance Stroll took 20th, but is set to serve a 10-place penalty for a new energy store and new control electronics being fitted on his AMR26.

That will therefore bump up Valtteri Bottas from 21st, who was slowest in the Q1 representative times just two days after Cadillac announced the 10-time grand prix winner for 2027.

Bearman was therefore the only driver not to complete a proper lap, as his 35-place grid drop for a complete engine change meant his main role in Q1 was to assist Camara.

Photos from F1 Las Vegas GP - Saturday





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





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Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos

Formula 1

49

F1 Las Vegas GP Qualifying Results

All Stats

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h 1

A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

12 Mercedes Mercedes 26

1'33.893

S 237.755 2

M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing

3 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.258

1'34.151

0.258 S 237.104 3

G. Russell Mercedes

63 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+0.331

1'34.224

0.073 S 236.920 4

L. Norris McLaren

1 McLaren Mercedes 21

+0.351

1'34.244

0.020 S 236.870 5

I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing

6 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.699

1'34.592

0.348 S 235.998 6

A. Lindblad Racing Bulls

41 RB Red Bull 25

+0.775

1'34.668

0.076 S 235.809 7

O. Piastri McLaren

81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+1.006

1'34.899

0.231 S 235.235 8

L. Lawson Racing Bulls

30 RB Red Bull 25

+1.197

1'35.090

0.191 S 234.762 9

P. Gasly Alpine

10 Alpine Mercedes 24

+1.212

1'35.105

0.015 S 234.725 10

F. Colapinto Alpine

43 Alpine Mercedes 23

+1.421

1'35.314

0.209 S 234.211 11

C. Leclerc Ferrari

16 Ferrari Ferrari 17

+1.304

1'35.197

S 234.498 12

L. Hamilton Ferrari

44 Ferrari Ferrari 18

+1.360

1'35.253

0.056 S 234.361 13

N. Hulkenberg Audi

27 Audi Audi 16

+1.567

1'35.460

0.207 S 233.852 14

C. Sainz Williams

55 Williams Mercedes 18

+1.748

1'35.641

0.181 S 233.410 15

G. Bortoleto Audi

5 Audi Audi 12

+2.100

1'35.993

0.352 S 232.554 16

A. Albon Williams

23 Williams Mercedes 18

+2.232

1'36.125

0.132 S 232.235 17

R. Camara Haas F1 Team

51 Haas Ferrari 9

+2.327

1'36.220

0.095 S 232.005 18

S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team

11 Cadillac Ferrari 11

+3.490

1'37.383

1.163 S 229.235 19

F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing

14 Aston Martin Honda 10

+3.507

1'37.400

0.017 S 229.195 20

L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing

18 Aston Martin Honda 10

+3.657

1'37.550

0.150 S 228.842 21

V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team

77 Cadillac Ferrari 11

+3.708

1'37.601

0.051 S 228.723 22

O. Bearman Haas F1 Team

87 Haas Ferrari 8

+14.112

1'48.005

10.404 S 206.690 View full results

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