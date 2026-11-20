Practice report

Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP: Rain impacts FP1 running

With steady rainfall turning the Las Vegas Grand Prix track into an ice rink, no meaningful running was completed during the first session of Formula 1 free practice.

Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 1:46 AM

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Insight and Analysis

"If we're on a track like Vegas and it rains, honestly, I think we're in trouble," Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson predicted after sampling this year's rain tyres in Brazil.

His comments reflected the general mood in the paddock, as the Pirelli tyres are difficult to bring up to temperature, especially at a circuit with low cornering speeds and glacial temperatures like the 6km street circuit in the gambling haven.

Lawson's comments proved relevant as the heavens opened intermittently in Nevada on Thursday morning, and more rain arrived right before the start of FP1 at 4:30 pm local time.

With little rain expected for the remainder of the weekend, it naturally led to an action-starved session, leaving fans forking out the event's eye-watering ticket prices to look for action at the blackjack tables instead.

Venturing out on the low-grip surface, with the walls looming large, felt like a gamble, too. But as if intent on at least offering the home fans something, Sergio Perez of US-owned team Cadillac was first to brave the conditions on full wet tyres for an exploratory lap. He was later joined by the Haas duo of Rafael Camara and Ryo Hirakawa, the latter completing a rookie FP1 session in place of Oliver Bearman.

The second Cadillac of Valtteri Bottas also explored the inclement conditions, celebrating his 2027 confirmation with a huge tank-slapper on his one lap, showing the two US-owned teams certainly could not be accused of failing to chip in.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

While TV audiences and punters intent on analysing lap times and long runs were also left wanting, FP1 actually became one of the most picturesque sessions of the year. Las Vegas Boulevard is photogenic at the best of times, but the rain further drowned the Strip in neon-tinted reflections, hues Hunter S. Thompson would have approved of.

"Amazing, it's a lovely Strip," gawked Ferrari reserve driver Dino Beganovic as he replaced Lewis Hamilton for the session.

"Enjoy the sightseeing... but we'll box this lap, please," came the perfunctory reply from Ferrari.

Beganovic may as well have enjoyed it, as staying tucked inside the garage was not an option to begin with for the Swedish-Bosnian driver. For any of the teams' four mandatory rookie FP1 sessions to count, drivers must at least leave the garage once.

It explains why all three rookie runners went out, including Jak Crawford, who deputised for Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin, though they will be ruing the lack of actual mileage the rare opportunity was able to provide.

As world champion Kimi Antonelli reported aquaplaning, several more experienced drivers had close shaves with the walls. Alex Albon went straight on at Turn 11 at the end of the Strip, while Audi's Nico Hulkenberg also locked up at the drenched left-hander.

"It's almost like an ice rink," reported Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the Dutchman a rather cool admirer of street circuits at the best of times.

Eventually, all but five drivers sampled the conditions, with the four cars from McLaren and Racing Bulls thinking better of it, and Aston's Lance Stroll also not feeling particularly motivated.

Camara and the Alpine duo of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto were the only three drivers to venture out twice, with the Argentine nearly reliving the scenes of his high-speed qualifying shunt in 2024 for Williams as he momentarily lost control of his car on the straight.

For the avoidance of doubt, no lap times were recorded.

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