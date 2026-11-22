Race report

Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP: Max Verstappen wins thriller as Ferraris come to blows

As ‘yo-yo’ racing returned to Formula 1, Verstappen was knocked around but held on for victory, while Leclerc and Hamilton collided

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 5:44 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

Max Verstappen won an eventful Las Vegas Grand Prix, holding off both Mercedes as Formula 1’s novel ‘yo-yo’ racing returned – with no Silver Arrow on the eventual podium.

With qualifying pacesetter Kimi Antonelli taking a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his engine allocation, Max Verstappen inherited pole position and retained the lead from George Russell at the start with an unchanged top five: Lando Norris, Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad followed – though Hadjar swiftly found a way past the McLaren on lap one.

The only top-10 driver starting on mediums, Antonelli lost two spots to the Alpines at lights out, finding himself eighth ahead of the Ferraris, who were out in Q2 – though Franco Colapinto would soon collapse from seventh to 10th, then out of the points-paying positions.

Verstappen couldn’t break away from Russell, and the Briton briefly snatched the lead away on lap two before the Dutchman immediately responded. Russell couldn’t attack the leader again and was instead overtaken by the sister Red Bull car. Now it was these two trading places… until Lindblad remarkably overtook Norris and Russell in quick succession, even though he could not hold the Mercedes off.

Meanwhile, Hadjar was pressuring Verstappen for the lead but had to deal with Russell’s attacks. “We need to not lose time as a team,” the Frenchman was told. “Can he stop defending?” he inquired about his team-mate’s driving. Hadjar briefly took the lead soon after, though he dropped to third moments later.

On lap 10, the top 10 cars still lay within four seconds. Russell momentarily retook the lead (again) as Pierre Gasly fought to third, though he couldn’t hold off Hadjar for long. There were no changes among the top four for a moment, but Norris’ collapse continued as he ended up outside the top 10.

Russell took the lead back on laps 14 and 18, but this was again Turn 14 moves with Verstappen sweeping back past on the start/finish straight. The second time, Hadjar snuck by in second.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

New world champion Antonelli climbed to fourth on lap 17, recovering from eighth on lap one. Meanwhile, the Ferraris were battling both their rivals and among themselves for seventh place. Charles Leclerc called on his team-mate to “be careful with this squeezing”; Lewis Hamilton said the sister car should “back the f**k off” – and copped a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

The safety car was called into action on lap 19 as Sergio Perez spun Rafael Camara around and broke his front suspension; nearly all cars pitted straightaway – Red Bull’s double-stack allowing Russell to snuck back into second – but not Lewis Hamilton, due to the seven-time world champion’s track position ahead of his team-mate and his 10-second grid penalty. In order not to delay the sister car in the pits, he changed tyres on the following lap and emerged back out in 14th.

Meanwhile, sixth-placed Lindblad had an odd spin in safety-car conditions and retired from the race, promoting Norris back to sixth ahead of Leclerc and Gabriel Bortoleto.

The green flag was waved on lap 26, and Hadjar’s front wing broke on its own. The Red Bull driver pitted, with Gasly inheriting third before losing out to a resurgent Norris on lap 31. Meanwhile, Hamilton needed just one lap to fight his way back into the top 10.

Russell retook the lead then – again ever so briefly – but his incessant attempts to surpass Verstappen brought Norris into play, with the Briton now challenging – and temporarily overtaking – the leader.

Russell recovered second place, and finally found a way past Verstappen into Turn 1 on lap 37, rather than Turn 14, but he still couldn’t hold on to the lead. Antonelli, the only driver on soft tyres in the top 10, even took second place away from his team-mate on lap 38 and briefly passed Verstappen for the lead one lap later.

At the same time, further down the field, Leclerc and Hamilton clashed as they battled each other for sixth, with the latter being spun around and ending up down to 10th. Leclerc dropped down to eighth and copped a 10-second penalty.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

So far, Verstappen had proved to be only temporarily assailable, but the Red Bull driver was worrying about the end of the race. “You guys have to look at the deployment of the final lap because they’ve figured it out, that they can stay ahead of me until the line, so we need to see what we need to do for the final lap only,” he said on team radio.

Antonelli and Verstappen traded the lead again and again, with Antonelli 0.001s ahead on the finish line on lap 43, vindicating the Dutchman’s aforementioned concern. However, Red Bull let its driver know that there was no better deployment strategy available for the final lap.

On lap 48, Russell attempted to overtake Antonelli for second place but locked up and hit the wall, dropping to ninth, seemingly letting the top two drivers fight it out for the win… but Antonelli lost ground at the end of lap 49 and dropped behind the McLarens.

Verstappen therefore triumphed from pole ahead of Norris, who had started third but dropped to 11th before driving to the runner-up spot, and Piastri, who was 15th on the grid and fought to a podium finish.

Antonelli saved fourth ahead of Alpine duo Gasly and Colapinto, while the Ferraris of Hamilton and Leclerc were a disappointing seventh and 10th respectively, separated by Carlos Sainz and Russell.

Hadjar couldn’t do better than 14th after his front wing broke, right ahead of Lawson, who was supposed to be seventh on the grid but had to start from the pitlane due to a fuel leak and never recovered.

Alex Albon, who was supposed to start from 14th, encountered a brake overheating issue despite 12C weather and couldn’t take part in the race.

RACE

All Stats

Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine 1

M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing

3 50

-

1 25 Red Bull Red Bull 2

L. Norris McLaren

1 50

+0.639

0.639

0.639 1 18 McLaren Mercedes 3

O. Piastri McLaren

81 50

+1.529

1.529

0.890 1 15 McLaren Mercedes 4

A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

12 50

+2.574

2.574

1.045 1 12 Mercedes Mercedes 5

P. Gasly Alpine

10 50

+2.927

2.927

0.353 1 10 Alpine Mercedes 6

F. Colapinto Alpine

43 50

+7.955

7.955

5.028 1 8 Alpine Mercedes 7

L. Hamilton Ferrari

44 50

+12.795

12.795

4.840 1 6 Ferrari Ferrari 8

C. Sainz Williams

55 50

+12.938

12.938

0.143 1 4 Williams Mercedes 9

G. Russell Mercedes

63 50

+13.192

13.192

0.254 1 2 Mercedes Mercedes 10

C. Leclerc Ferrari

16 50

+17.554

17.554

4.362 1 1 Ferrari Ferrari 11

N. Hulkenberg Audi

27 50

+22.720

22.720

5.166 1 Audi Audi 12

G. Bortoleto Audi

5 50

+28.602

28.602

5.882 1 Audi Audi 13

O. Bearman Haas F1 Team

87 50

+28.843

28.843

0.241 1 Haas Ferrari 14

I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing

6 50

+36.488

36.488

7.645 2 Red Bull Red Bull 15

L. Lawson Racing Bulls

30 50

+36.588

36.588

0.100 1 RB Red Bull 16

R. Camara Haas F1 Team

51 50

+47.814

47.814

11.226 2 Haas Ferrari 17

L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing

18 50

+1'08.353

1'08.353

20.539 1 Aston Martin Honda 18

V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team

77 50

+1'11.673

1'11.673

3.320 2 Cadillac Ferrari 19

F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing

14 49

1 lap

2 Aston Martin Honda dnf

A. Lindblad Racing Bulls

41 19

31 laps

1 Retirement RB Red Bull dnf

S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team

11 17

33 laps

Retirement Cadillac Ferrari dnf

A. Albon Williams

23 0

50 laps

Retirement Williams Mercedes View full results

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