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F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix announces pre-race music line-up
Steve Aoki, MORTEN and Jordin Sparks will headline the pre-race entertainment at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 9, 2026, 11:57 PM
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Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
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American DJ Steve Aoki will return to the Las Vegas Grand Prix grid this year for a performance before the race on 21 November. He will be joined by fellow DJ MORTEN and singer Jordin Sparks as part of the pre-race line-up.
MORTEN will perform ahead of the driver introductions, which have become a fan-favourite part of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend after the viral moment between Sergio Perez and Bruce Buffer.
Following this, Sparks will sing the national anthem before the race. The American Idol season six winner, known for "No Air" and "Tattoo", was also chosen to sing it at this year's Indianapolis 500.
Las Vegas Grand Prix president and CEO Emily Prazer explained the music was meant to be part of the event rather than an added attraction.
"We want every part of the Las Vegas Grand Prix to feel distinctly Las Vegas – from the anticipation on the grid to the moment the cars take off," she said.
"By bringing together world-class musical talent and the thrill of Formula 1, we are creating an atmosphere that captures the spirit of the city. Fans can look forward to unforgettable entertainment that makes every moment of the day feel like part of the show."
A rainbow above the Welcome to Las Vegas sign
Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images
Which ticket holders can see the Las Vegas Grand Prix grid performances?
Not every ticket holder will see the pre-race grid performances. Organisers say views of some of the acts come with the Heineken Silver Main Grandstand, Skybox and Trackside Tavern, as well as the Paddock Club, Wynn Grid Club and Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage.
Other entertainment acts at the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The Paddock Club will also feature entertainment from mentalist Colin Cloud and the cast of Now You See Me Live, the illusion show inspired by the film series. The Wynn Grid Club will also have Love Island USA season eight cast member Bryce Alakai do a DJ set on race night.
The T-Mobile Stage at Sphere acts include Sean Paul, Disclosure, Two Friends, Natasha Bedingfield, Gorgon City and Ja Rule. The Backstreet Boys will play the first F1 Afterparty at Sphere.
The Heineken Stage acts include Disco Dom, Icona Pop and The Australian Bee Gees Show.
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