F1 launches new "Five Lights" campaign narrated by Colin Farrell

Formula 1 has launched a new global marketing campaign, Five Lights, ahead of its return from the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix. The campaign will be narrated by Academy Award-nominated actor Colin Farrell.

The 90-second film, which debuted on 16 August, includes appearances from all 22 of the current drivers. Set to the track Reign by UNKLE featuring Ian Brown, the video covers the pre-race countdown as each of the five lights illuminates, hence the title.

The Five Lights campaign will run across digital and social media platforms until 13 September, and will also feature across six high-profile advertising locations across the United Kingdom and the United States.

In London, the campaign will take over displays at Piccadilly Circus and The Outernet. In the United States, it will be seen in Times Square, New York, at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip and on Sunset Boulevard, and at The Moxy in Los Angeles.

"Five Lights captures one of the most powerful moments in Formula 1, when anticipation, excitement and pressure all come together just before the race begins," F1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer said.

"As we return for the second half of what has already been an incredible season, we wanted to create something that reflects the emotion of our sport and the connection our fans feel with the teams and drivers every race weekend."

At the time of writing, the campaign has reached over 141,000 views on YouTube and has received 11,000 likes.

The campaign comes ahead of F1's return for the Dutch Grand Prix. As it currently stands, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads the drivers' championship with 219 points, followed by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton with 169 and George Russell with 160.

In the constructors' championship, Mercedes leads with 379 points, Ferrari is second with 307 points and McLaren sits third with 220 points.