Charles Leclerc on his belief in Fred Vasseur, odds to win Italian GP, and what Monza means to him

Motorsport.com: If you close your eyes and think back to Monza 2019, what image do you see? What is the first thing that comes to mind?

Charles Leclerc: “The first is the fans getting to their feet during the final laps of the race. I’m never usually distracted by what is happening in the grandstands. I’m always focused on the track because you know how important it is not to lose concentration. But that day, I remember there was so much craziness in the grandstands that during the last three or four laps I started looking around and could see the crowd.

“Then I have images of the battle with Lewis [Hamilton], and I remember we were right on the limit on a couple of occasions. Finally, there are the memories that are perhaps less surprising: getting out of the car, and the podium.”

When you prepare to come to Monza, does the build-up feel a little different compared to other races?

CL: “I think subconsciously it is something different. It’s such a unique and demanding week, especially from a human point of view. There isn’t a different kind of preparation because we always prepare as well as possible, whether we’re going to Baku, Singapore or any other track. The preparation is always the same.

“But there are signs that Monza is different. When Monza week starts, I try to switch off whenever I can. Even if I have 10 minutes, I isolate myself and try to recover a little bit. It’s important because it’s a week in which we really have so many things to do.”

Experience helps, but what was your first Monza in red like, back in 2019?

CL: “It was a demanding week, followed by that incredible victory. So I didn’t sleep much on Sunday night and by Monday I was completely exhausted. I remember that at the next race I was still feeling some of the effects of how demanding Monza had been. I hadn’t completely recovered yet!

“When you think about how long the seasons are nowadays, it’s incredibly important not to accumulate extra fatigue. During Monza week you don’t feel the tiredness too much because there is so much positivity around you. It motivates you so much that, in the moment, you don’t really feel the fatigue.”

Would you be willing to be a little tired on Monday?

CL: “100%. Even very, very tired. It’s true that the following weekend we have Madrid, where I think there will be a good challenge, but I’m ready to take the risk if it means winning at Monza.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari with Roberto Chinchero, Motorsport.com journalist Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Yesterday there was another huge crowd at Piazza Duomo. Years go by and new generations come, but the image that always stands out is this enormous sea of red.

CL: “That’s what makes Ferrari unique: it goes beyond generations. If there were an explanation, somebody would already have tried to replicate what we all see, but Ferrari is unique because it goes beyond logic. And that’s exactly what is beautiful about it, what makes Ferrari special.

“When we go to Piazza Duomo, as we do every year, whether things are going badly or well, there is always a huge sea of red waiting for us.”

Do you ever get used to it? Does it still surprise you?

CL: “You don’t get used to it at all. The life we live during the year isn’t exactly a normal one, but over time you get used to many aspects of it. We know we can count on so much support wherever we go in the world, and that alone is something only Ferrari can rely on.

“But when you arrive at Monza, well, everything goes up a level. It’s always a shock, especially because Milan is such a big city, and when grand prix week arrives you get the impression that it stops to celebrate Ferrari above all. And that makes the moment very special.”

You’ve driven Monza with the 2026 car. Is it different from what you were used to here?

CL: “It is different, definitely, especially in one respect. Monza has always been very difficult partly because, ahead of this weekend, the cars would lose as much downforce as possible, even more than 100 points of downforce. The teams would remove every possible winglet.

“This year, however, the car will be much more similar to the one we use at all the other tracks, and that will make Monza feel a little strange because it will lose some of what made it so unusual.”

Have you seen the trophy?

CL: “Well, I love Italy. I really love Italy. But if I have to talk about the trophy itself, I can’t say I was crazy about it. But…”

…but if they hand it to you on Sunday…

CL: “That, definitely! But regardless of the trophy, the real prize for whoever wins at Monza is standing on that podium. It’s the most beautiful thing of the year. So whatever trophy they give me, I’ll be the happiest man in the world.”

Race winner Charles Leclerc on the podium of the 2019 Italian Grand Prix Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini

There has been a lot of discussion among the drivers this year about adapting to a completely new type of car. Can even a champion be affected by the kind of car they find themselves driving?

CL: “A good driver, the best driver, has to adapt to any situation. Whatever the car, whatever the engine or its characteristics, they have to emerge. If tomorrow we were driving in another category, the best driver would still emerge because they would know how to adapt to what they have available.

“It’s true that this season has brought one of the biggest changes in every driver’s career. I say that because there have always been some basic concepts that we learned as kids in karting and carried with us for years, and some of those aren’t always true anymore.

“When you come out of a corner, you always try to accelerate as early as possible, but this year you realise that what you gain on corner exit you then lose at the end of the straight. At least initially, that was quite strange.

“But having said that, I believe you have to adapt, and that’s the work I did over three race weekends where I struggled a little bit.”

How do you see your chances this weekend? We know one of the Mercedes cars will start from the back.

CL: “It’s completely open. There are so many possible scenarios, especially in a season like this. We saw Silverstone, where we expected to be a long way behind and in the end we managed to win. At Spa we expected a difficult weekend and we were very strong. On the other hand, at Monaco and Budapest we expected to be strong and we weren’t.

“I think it’s quite clear that this year, if you don’t optimise absolutely everything, you pay a higher price than in previous seasons.

“Coming back to Monza, Mercedes are definitely the favourites and they’ll be strong even with the penalty, but I can say that we’ve worked very hard and there are a few new things on the car that I hope can help us make the difference.”

Compared to last year’s Ferrari, is there one aspect of this year’s car that has surprised you? Something that has been a pleasant surprise?

CL: “More than one specific characteristic, I’ve been surprised by the approach. In terms of innovation and the new parts we’ve brought, I think we’ve made a huge step forward. And that isn’t down to luck. It comes from everyone working to try to optimise absolutely everything.

“Then there has been the opportunity to take a slightly different view in interpreting the new regulations, as with the ‘Macarena’ wing or the FTM solution. I was pleased to see these innovations because, for me, the approach is the most important thing.”

Lando has extended his contract until 2030, as has Max. It seems drivers don’t want to change teams anymore. Is there some fear of change?

CL: “I can’t speak about other people’s choices. I don’t know the reasons that led them to make those decisions. As far as I’m concerned, no, it isn’t a fear of change.

“As I’ve always said, I love this team, but the decision to extend my contract goes beyond that. You can’t choose to stay with a team if you don’t believe in the project, and I really believe in it.

“I’ve been here for many years now and I’ve been working with Fred for a few years. He explained his vision to me and I’m 200% behind him. I’m convinced that the work we are doing will pay off, and that’s why I’m still here.”