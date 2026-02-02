Skip to main content

Formula 1

F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

Formula 1's commercial rightsholder to move to redeveloped 93,500 sq ft office building near London's St James's Park

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
40-broadway-st-james-park-WEB2-1024x576

Photo by: Tellon Capital

Formula One Management is set to move into a new London headquarters early next year, leasing a 93,500 sq ft redeveloped office building in Westminster to house around 300 staff.

F1 last moved offices in 2017, when the series' new owner Liberty Media traded Bernie Ecclestone's old Prince's Gate office for 2 St James’s Market, where it has been renting 21,000 sq ft of space.

Keeping up with its expanded headcount, F1 management has now finalised plans to move to the other side of St James' Park to brand-new office at 40 Broadway, as first reported by Estate Gazette. F1 is leasing the entire nine-storey building, which boasts 93,500 sq ft of predominantly office space. The building also features roof terraces with views over St James’s Park, Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament.

"We are delighted to bring the headquarters and our brilliant team that are the driving force behind the incredible global sport of Formula 1 to these state-of-the-art offices at 40 Broadway," said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali. "This is a major statement of our commitment to London and the UK, where nine of the 11 Formula 1 teams are based.”

The 40 Broadway site was last occupied by shopping centre operator Intu, which fell into administration in 2020, and has since been acquired, demolished and redeveloped by Tellon Capital.

“We are proud and delighted to secure Formula 1 as the occupier of this exceptional, brand-new grade-A office development," added James Burchell, co-founder of Tellon Capital. "It has vindicated our decision to build the building speculatively and reinforces that offices continue to play a key role for businesses today, provided they offer high-quality, environmentally friendly space with fantastic amenities.”

