Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins Next / The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

F1 medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests

By:

Formula 1 will have a replacement medical car crew at this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix after its regulars tested positive for coronavirus.

F1 medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests

Medical car driver Alan van der Merwe and doctor Ian Roberts have worked together for many years, and most famously played a key role in helping Romain Grosjean escape from his fiery crash at last year's Bahrain Grand Prix.

But during pre-event testing before they travelled to Istanbul, it was revealed that both had been struck down with COVID-19.

A statement from the FIA confirmed that their diagnosis meant they could not take up their normal duties.

"[Both] tested positive for COVID-19 prior to travelling and are therefore self-isolating and will not attend the 2021 FIA Formula Turkish Grand Prix," said an FIA spokesman.

"They will be replaced at this event by FIA Formula E World Championship Safety Car Driver, Bruno Correia, and Medical Delegate, Dr Bruno Franceschini, respectively."

Should van der Merwe and Roberts recover quickly then they could be back in action for the following race in Austin later this month.

Alan van der Merwe, Medical Car Driver, FIA, and Dr Ian Roberts, talk to the press

Alan van der Merwe, Medical Car Driver, FIA, and Dr Ian Roberts, talk to the press

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

F1 has undertaken a massive testing programme for coronavirus as part of the protocols it introduced ahead of the delayed 2020 season to ensure that racing could continue.

All personnel wishing to attend races need to undertake pre-travel COVID tests, as well as further evaluations over each grand prix weekend to ensure they do not transmit the virus if they have caught it.

F1 has so far managed to contain any major outbreak in the paddock, with swift action ensuring that if anyone does test positive then all close contacts are put in to self isolation.

Van der Merwe is a former British F3 champion who was a part-time test driver for the BAR F1 team. After competing in A1 Grand Prix and sportscars, he became the official medical car driver from 2009.

Roberts is driven in the medical car in his role as F1 Medical Rescue Coordinator, a position he took up during 2013. He was previously the chief medical officer at Silverstone, so fulfilled that role at the British Grand Prix many times too.

Tickets
shares
comments
The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Previous article

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Next article

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

2 h
2
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

1 h
3
Supercars

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left

4
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

5 h
5
DTM

Can Red Bull's Lawson capitalise on rookie DTM title chance?

19 min
Latest news
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

1 h
F1 medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests
Formula 1

F1 medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests

1 h
The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

2 h
Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022

3 h
2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings and preview

4 h
Latest videos
What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
1 h

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Formula 1: Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:38
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

Formula 1: Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull form around 00:47
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Perez has ‘no doubt’ he will turn Red Bull form around

Formula 1: Sainz set for Turkey grid penalty after Ferrari engine change 00:54
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Sainz set for Turkey grid penalty after Ferrari engine change

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
2 h

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his F1 driving
Formula 1

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his F1 driving

Trending Today

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Just two Bathurst 1000 seats left

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

Can Red Bull's Lawson capitalise on rookie DTM title chance?
DTM DTM

Can Red Bull's Lawson capitalise on rookie DTM title chance?

WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale
World Superbike World Superbike

WSBK announces new date for Indonesia season finale

Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

Courtney signs multi-year Tickford Supercars deal

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive
MotoGP MotoGP

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
1 h
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021
Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Prime

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

It has been a tricky past few races for Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver has mustered just 16 points since the British Grand Prix in July and the team's constructors' championship chances have taken a hit. Yet the Mexican remains optimistic that he has all the tools he needs to turn his performances around

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2021
How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far Prime

How Sainz turned crash streak into his best Ferrari F1 weekend so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz was one of the stars of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix. But he came into the weekend with a streak of recent crashes hanging over him. Here’s how the Ferrari newcomer worked to overcome those setbacks and deliver yet more success for his new team.

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2021
How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling Prime

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021

Latest news

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

F1 medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.