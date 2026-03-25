Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ed Carpenter set for one-off Indy 500 run with SlimFast as primary sponsor

IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Ed Carpenter set for one-off Indy 500 run with SlimFast as primary sponsor

Why Jorge Martin is back - but not at his best yet in MotoGP

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why Jorge Martin is back - but not at his best yet in MotoGP

Five things to look out for at F1's Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Five things to look out for at F1's Japanese GP

Controversy hits Mercedes’ two-phase front wing actuators, FIA investigates

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Controversy hits Mercedes’ two-phase front wing actuators, FIA investigates

Lando Norris praised by fans after heartfelt gift to McLaren staff is revealed

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Lando Norris praised by fans after heartfelt gift to McLaren staff is revealed

Max Verstappen tests Nissan’s Super GT car ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Max Verstappen tests Nissan’s Super GT car ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Question of the week: How long will Aston Martin's current crisis last?

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Question of the week: How long will Aston Martin's current crisis last?

The greatest campaigns that didn't win the F1 title

Formula 1
The greatest campaigns that didn't win the F1 title
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Controversy hits Mercedes’ two-phase front wing actuators, FIA investigates

After the Chinese Grand Prix, teams submitted the designs of their active aero solutions to the FIA, which led one team to seek clarification on the W17’s moveable front wing flaps

Franco Nugnes
Franco Nugnes
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

The issue surrounding Formula 1 compression ratios is not yet fully closed, and Mercedes is once again under scrutiny. While the FIA will clamp down on the high-profile compression ratio loophole from 1 June, a new area of discussion has opened up around the Silver Arrows’ front wing.

Instead of focussing on the AMG M17 E Performance power unit inside the W17, all eyes are now on the aerodynamics of the 2026 car’s front wing. After the Chinese Grand Prix, teams were required by regulation to make their designs public, allowing the FIA – as well as rival teams – to review the concepts developed on the new single-seaters.

Mercedes appears to be under observation by the FIA for its movable front wing, which allegedly operates in a so-called “two-phase” manner.

The closing movement of the wing reportedly occurs in two stages: the first complies with the 400-millisecond limit set by the 2026 regulations, satisfying the sensor used to monitor movable aerodynamics. However, there is a second command – bringing the wing elements to full closure – and this extends the closing time beyond the 400-millisecond allowance.

L'ala anteriore in livrea speciale della Mercedes W17 per Suzuka

The Mercedes W17’s front wing in special livery for Suzuka

Photo by: Mercedes GP Petronas Formula One Team

It is easy to find video clips online showing the activation of the Mercedes system and the operation of this “two-phase” wing, suggesting a possible irregularity on which the FIA will have to rule. The solution is believed to reduce the effect of the sudden forward load transfer just before braking, improving the car’s balance during the critical phase of corner entry.

The initial request for regulatory clarification was originally attributed to Ferrari by a report from Italian publication Autoracer. However, the Scuderia has denied this.

According to information available to Motorsport.com, the report is believed to have come from another team in the paddock, which remains anonymous for now. More details are expected ahead of this weekend’s grand prix at Suzuka.

The matter now lies in the hands of the technical staff led by FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis. The Japanese race weekend will need to resolve the issue to prevent further controversy.

See also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lando Norris praised by fans after heartfelt gift to McLaren staff is revealed
Next article Five things to look out for at F1's Japanese GP

Top Comments

More from
Franco Nugnes

Ferrari pushes energy recovery to the limit: How its strategy will change at Suzuka

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Ferrari pushes energy recovery to the limit: How its strategy will change at Suzuka

Ferrari’s China sprint halo wing: What it could be and why it vanished from the SF-26

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari’s China sprint halo wing: What it could be and why it vanished from the SF-26

Ferrari’s revolutionary 'Macarena wing' will return in Japan

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari’s revolutionary 'Macarena wing' will return in Japan
More from
George Russell

George Russell facing new Mercedes threat as David Coulthard issues Kimi Antonelli verdict

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
George Russell facing new Mercedes threat as David Coulthard issues Kimi Antonelli verdict

Question of the week: Can anything or anyone stop Mercedes from winning both F1 titles in 2026?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Question of the week: Can anything or anyone stop Mercedes from winning both F1 titles in 2026?

How Antonelli became F1's youngest-ever polesitter

Formula 1
Chinese GP
How Antonelli became F1's youngest-ever polesitter
More from
Mercedes

Max Verstappen Mercedes talks "going to happen", according to Jolyon Palmer

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Max Verstappen Mercedes talks "going to happen", according to Jolyon Palmer

F1 fans amused as Toto Wolff's son backs Fernando Alonso over Mercedes drivers

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 fans amused as Toto Wolff's son backs Fernando Alonso over Mercedes drivers

‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media

Formula 1
Chinese GP
‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media

Latest news

Ed Carpenter set for one-off Indy 500 run with SlimFast as primary sponsor

IndyCar
110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Ed Carpenter set for one-off Indy 500 run with SlimFast as primary sponsor

Why Jorge Martin is back - but not at his best yet in MotoGP

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Why Jorge Martin is back - but not at his best yet in MotoGP

Five things to look out for at F1's Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Five things to look out for at F1's Japanese GP

Controversy hits Mercedes’ two-phase front wing actuators, FIA investigates

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Controversy hits Mercedes’ two-phase front wing actuators, FIA investigates

Feature

Discover prime content

McLaren has the third-best 2026 car, but can't yet rely on one of its strongest assets

Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
McLaren has the third-best 2026 car, but can't yet rely on one of its strongest assets

Why Verstappen may be missing the point about F1 fans enjoying 2026 racing

Formula 1
By Oleg Karpov
Why Verstappen may be missing the point about F1 fans enjoying 2026 racing

What the FIA could tweak in F1’s 2026 rules – and what it can’t

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What the FIA could tweak in F1’s 2026 rules – and what it can’t

From ramped up F1 techno trickery to an old-school flashing oil light

Formula 1
By Maurice Hamilton
From ramped up F1 techno trickery to an old-school flashing oil light
View more