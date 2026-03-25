Controversy hits Mercedes’ two-phase front wing actuators, FIA investigates

The issue surrounding Formula 1 compression ratios is not yet fully closed, and Mercedes is once again under scrutiny. While the FIA will clamp down on the high-profile compression ratio loophole from 1 June, a new area of discussion has opened up around the Silver Arrows’ front wing.

Instead of focussing on the AMG M17 E Performance power unit inside the W17, all eyes are now on the aerodynamics of the 2026 car’s front wing. After the Chinese Grand Prix, teams were required by regulation to make their designs public, allowing the FIA – as well as rival teams – to review the concepts developed on the new single-seaters.

Mercedes appears to be under observation by the FIA for its movable front wing, which allegedly operates in a so-called “two-phase” manner.

The closing movement of the wing reportedly occurs in two stages: the first complies with the 400-millisecond limit set by the 2026 regulations, satisfying the sensor used to monitor movable aerodynamics. However, there is a second command – bringing the wing elements to full closure – and this extends the closing time beyond the 400-millisecond allowance.

The Mercedes W17’s front wing in special livery for Suzuka Photo by: Mercedes GP Petronas Formula One Team

It is easy to find video clips online showing the activation of the Mercedes system and the operation of this “two-phase” wing, suggesting a possible irregularity on which the FIA will have to rule. The solution is believed to reduce the effect of the sudden forward load transfer just before braking, improving the car’s balance during the critical phase of corner entry.

The initial request for regulatory clarification was originally attributed to Ferrari by a report from Italian publication Autoracer. However, the Scuderia has denied this.

According to information available to Motorsport.com, the report is believed to have come from another team in the paddock, which remains anonymous for now. More details are expected ahead of this weekend’s grand prix at Suzuka.

The matter now lies in the hands of the technical staff led by FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis. The Japanese race weekend will need to resolve the issue to prevent further controversy.