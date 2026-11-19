Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

F1 Mexico GP fallout was “taken out of proportion” - Charles Leclerc

Leclerc and Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton clashed on lap one in Mexico, causing both to lose victory to Max Verstappen

Ed Hardy Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 9:04 AM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc believes the reaction to his clash with Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the Mexico Grand Prix was “taken out of proportion”.

The Scuderia lost a straightforward victory at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez three weeks ago after Leclerc attacked polesitter Hamilton on lap one, leading to both outbraking themselves at Turn 4.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen emerged victorious while Hamilton criticised his team-mate’s “do or die” attitude, before suggesting that Leclerc races him harder than he does with others.

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Talk surrounding the drama at the following race in Brazil was naturally high, particularly with Ferrari being F1’s biggest team, but tensions have seemingly now died ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Everything has been taken out of proportion,” said Leclerc, who has driven for Ferrari since 2019, six years before Hamilton joined.

“I'm kind of used to it now, driving for Ferrari for so many years. But things are very often taken out of proportion.

“The goal is not always to agree and that will never happen. We can have different opinions and that was the case, for example, in Mexico.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

“But just the fact of speaking eased all tensions and we were completely fine with it. It's not that we had to speak for an hour, even though it ended up lasting an hour, just because we had a good time and we started speaking about also many other things in trying to bring the team and to help the team go forward.

“But the discussion about the tension was like maybe five or 10 minutes and then the air was clean and that's it.”

Hamilton echoed those sentiments claiming “I don't feel like that will be a problem moving forward”, as “I have no concerns or worries about racing him” after both held talks with team boss Fred Vasseur in Sao Paulo.

“Fred was definitely involved as he was in the meeting and he organised the meeting,” revealed Leclerc.

“So we were all three together and, yeah, the discussion went very well. But as we've said, I think very, very quickly, we only had to speak.

“And after a few sentences, already the tension that was there was not there anymore and it was all fine. Then to both work in the direction of having that second place in the constructor [championship].

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

“The second place in the constructor is important. It's also true that we've got a relatively big margin behind, which doesn't mean we need to minimise that.

“We still have to work as a team. But what is really important for me now is to try and win before the end of the season and win a race.”

There are now three grands prix remaining in 2026 with Leclerc and Hamilton both on just one victory for the year, while Ferrari is 95 points ahead of third-placed Red Bull.

The Austrian outfit has enjoyed a late resurgence, largely thanks to its Baku upgrades with Verstappen winning three times since, but Red Bull closing the gap doesn’t make Leclerc regret Mexico.

“I'll keep pushing as hard as I possibly can to try and bring the best possible result to the team,” said the nine-time race winner. “As a driver, I just want to win as much as possible.”

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