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2026 Formula 1 Mexican GP
Oct 29, 2026 to Nov 1, 2026
| Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, MX
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Formula 1 Mexican GP
F1 Mexico GP: Follow FP2 in Mexico City with live timing
Keep up to date with updates from the second F1 practice session in Mexico City
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05:41:36 pm
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05:37:31 pm
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FP1 Rookie watch
We had Frederik Vesti and Ayumu Iwasa lining the top five during FP1, certainly not their first rodeos in a practice session.
Of the first timers, Nikola Tsolov was just over a tenth behind Arvid Lindblad at Racing Bulls, Gabriele Mini was 14th for Alpine, and Freddie Slater spent most of his session in the garage with an issue - but set a late lap on the hard tyre to sit 21st in the standings.
Ryo Hirakawa, Leo Fornaroli, Jak Crawford, and Luke Browning were in for Haas, McLaren, Aston Martin, and Williams respectively, while Colton Herta did enough laps to claim the final point needed to apply for an FIA Superlicence.
Gabriele Mini, Alpine, Nikola Tsolov, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
05:32:15 pm
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FP1 recap
Formula 1
F1 Mexico GP: Leclerc beats Antonelli to top FP1
The Ferrari driver topped opening practice at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, a session that featured 10 rookies
05:30:42 pm
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Mexico City GP - FP2 coming up!
Hello everyone, and welcome back to our live coverage of the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend - FP1's done and dusted, and now FP2's on the horizon.
We're back to our normal cast of drivers, as 10 of the 11 teams used a rookie slot for the earlier session.
Stick with us, and we'll run you through how FP1 shook out before we turn our focus to the final session of the day.
Luke Browning, Williams
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
By: Jake Boxall-Legge
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 9:41 PM
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