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2026 Formula 1 Mexican GP

Oct 29, 2026 to Nov 1, 2026

| Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, MX

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Formula 1 Mexican GP

F1 Mexico GP: Follow FP3 in Mexico City with live timing

Updates from the final practice session of the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend

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Lights green

01:32:22 pm

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FP3 begins!

Bortoleto, Hirakawa, and Colapinto are first up on the circuit. As has been noted elsewhere on the corners of the internet, Ocon got into F1 by replacing a Rio (Haryanto) in 2016, and has now been replaced himself by a Ryo (Hirakawa).

But do either dance on the sand?

01:28:23 pm

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It appears that the graphics team couldn't quite get Hirakawa's shots into the intro sequence in time, but let's see if they have in qualifying.

FP3 coming up in a couple of minutes.

01:22:38 pm

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Why is Ocon out of a drive?

It's unclear what has gone on behind closed doors, but the suggestion is that there was a continued argument over Ocon's run plan in FP2. Ocon was heard to disagree with his engineer Laura Mueller over tyre choice. But that's only rumours, and one shall not speculate further.

What we do know that Ryo Hirakawa is in the car, and lots of hurrying ensued to film his intro insert and to get the right signage out - including the removal of Ocon's. The Sports Signage folks will have been working overtime!

Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

01:13:02 pm

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Verstappen, Lawson get grid drops for FP2 clash

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Both drivers will drop one place on Sunday’s grid and received a superlicence penalty point after stewards deemed their FP2 contact “unacceptable”

01:09:50 pm

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Hadjar gets warning after paddock altercation

Isack Hadjar was summoned to the stewards after video footage showed him pushing a fan in the paddock. The fan was seen attempting to take a selfie with he and Hadjar, as Hadjar was walking through the paddock.

Although there is usually a financial penalty, Hadjar was given a warning due to the mitigating factors present - which the FIA detailed as follows:

This latter action by the driver is regarded as a breach of the regulations however in

mitigation of penalty the stewards considered the following matters (in accordance

with the guidelines provided in Appendix B of the FIA International Sporting Code):

a) The driver was reacting to an uninvited and rather aggressive action by another

person

b) The driver was endeavouring to make his way to the start of FP1 through a

congested area

c) The driver did not have sufficient security present

d) The guest was invading his personal space without his consent.

e) The general issue drivers have experienced moving through the paddock

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

01:05:06 pm

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Friday practice analysis

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A raft of rookie drivers, lock-ups, and long soft-tyre stints defined F1's Friday running at Mexico City's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez – and on race pace, the battle at the top looks tight (again!)

Friday practice analysis

01:03:17 pm

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Ocon out, Hirakawa in

Esteban Ocon has been dropped by Haas for the weekend, with reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa in to make his debut. Hirakawa took part in FP1 for the team, so he's got experience of the car at this circuit.

No word on why Ocon was dropped, but it is not due to illness.

Formula 1

The Frenchman will be replaced by Haas reserve Ryo Hirakawa for the remainder of the Mexican weekend

12:57:55 pm

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Mexico City GP - FP3 coming up!

Hello everyone, and welcome back to our live coverage of F1's Mexico City Grand Prix! We've been through Friday, we've looked at the data - and it should be a very close weekend.

But before that, big news from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez...

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

By: Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 5:32 PM

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