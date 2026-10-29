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Formula 1 Mexican GP

F1 Mexico GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time free practice 1 and free practice 2 start at the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix, plus the full Mexico City schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky

Published: Oct 29, 2026, 6:31 PM

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Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Formula 1 heads to Mexico City this weekend with Kimi Antonelli on the verge of securing his first world championship after dominating the United States Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver claimed his ninth victory of the season in Austin and now leads team-mate George Russell by 123 points, with Lewis Hamilton a further point behind. With only 125 points remaining across the final five grands prix, Antonelli needs to finish ninth or higher in Mexico to guarantee the title.

Mercedes could also clinch the constructors’ championship this weekend, although that requires a much more demanding result. It leads Ferrari by 133 points and would need to outscore the Italian team by 39 points in Mexico City to seal the title.

There will also be plenty of attention on Sergio Perez, who will make his 300th Formula 1 grand prix start at his home race. The Cadillac driver returns to an event where he remains one of Mexico’s biggest sporting attractions, even if his current machinery is unlikely to allow him to fight at the front.

Friday brings free practice 1 followed by free practice 2 later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the Mexico GP.

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How can I watch the F1 Mexico GP?

How you can watch Formula 1 depends on where you are. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Mexico GP weekend.

F1 Mexico GP Friday schedule

Times local to Mexico City:

Friday, October 30 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CST

Friday, October 30 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CST

For UK viewers:

Friday, October 30 — free practice 1 — 6:30pm GMT

Friday, October 30 — free practice 2 — 10:00pm GMT

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Friday, October 30 — free practice 1 — 2:30pm ET

Friday, October 30 — free practice 2 — 6:00pm ET

F1 Mexico GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Mexico City:

Friday, October 30 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm CST

Friday, October 30 — free practice 2 — 4:00pm CST

Saturday, October 31 — free practice 3 — 11:30am CST

Saturday, October 31 — qualifying — 3:00pm CST

Sunday, November 1 — 2026 Mexico Grand Prix — 2:00pm CST

Mexico GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to begin mostly sunny and dry in Mexico City, with temperatures around 23-25C during free practice 1. Conditions could become slightly less settled later in the afternoon. Temperatures should remain around 24-25C for FP2, but cloud cover is expected to increase and a brief shower cannot be ruled out.

Any rain is expected to be relatively light, so teams should still have useful conditions for their opening set-up and long-run work. Winds are forecast to remain light throughout Friday.

Saturday should be warmer, with temperatures potentially reaching 26-27C around qualifying and another possibility of a brief afternoon shower.

Sunday is currently expected to be sunny and dry for the Mexico Grand Prix, with temperatures around 26-27C at the start.

Mexico GP track facts

Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Event: Mexico GP

Circuit type: permanent road course

Friday sessions: free practice 1 and free practice 2

Saturday sessions: free practice 3 and qualifying

Race: Sunday, November 1

Circuit length: 4.304km

Corners: 17

Race distance: 71 laps / 305.584km

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez sits more than 2,200 metres above sea level, where the thinner air creates unusual demands on cooling, aerodynamics and power units despite the circuit’s relatively conventional layout. Its long main straight and stadium section are among its defining features.

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from F1 US GP - Sunday





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





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United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos





United States GP - Sunday, in photos

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