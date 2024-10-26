F1 Mexico GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Mexico City plays host to the 19th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 25-27 October. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix on TV.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz led the pace for Ferrari in Friday practice, leading the McLaren of Oscar Piastri.
Engine issues restricted championship leader Max Verstappen to just four laps in FP2.
What time does qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (-6 GMT) on Saturday at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez
- Date: Saturday, 26 October 2024
- Start time: 21:00 GMT / 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 23:00 SAT / 00:00 EAT (Sunday) / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT / 08:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 06:00 JST (Sunday) / 02:30 IST (Sunday)
2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST/CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
20:30
|
14:30
|
11:30
|
05:30¹
|
03:30¹
|
00:00¹
|
FP2
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|03:30¹
|
FP3
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|10:30
|
04:30¹
|02:30¹
|
23:00
|Quali
|
21:00
|22:00
|
23:00
|
17:00
|
14:00
|08:00¹
|
06:00¹
|
02:30¹
|
Race
|
20:00
|
-
|
21:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
07:00¹
|
05:00¹
|01:30¹
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Mexico throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Mexico GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
1'17.998
|198.651
|2
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.317
1'18.315
|0.317
|197.847
|3
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|24
|
+0.701
1'18.699
|0.384
|196.881
|4
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|14
|
+0.841
1'18.839
|0.140
|196.532
|5
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|18
|
+0.906
1'18.904
|0.065
|196.370
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.960
1'18.958
|0.054
|196.235
|7
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|
+0.998
1'18.996
|0.038
|196.141
|8
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.050
1'19.048
|0.052
|196.012
|9
|L. Lawson RB
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+1.095
1'19.093
|0.045
|195.901
|10
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+1.096
1'19.094
|0.001
|195.898
|11
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|21
|
+1.111
1'19.109
|0.015
|195.861
|12
|
A. Kimi Mercedes
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|19
|
+1.202
1'19.200
|0.091
|195.636
|13
|P. O'Ward McLaren
|29
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|
+1.297
1'19.295
|0.095
|195.401
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|23
|
+1.337
1'19.335
|0.040
|195.303
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|20
|
+1.342
1'19.340
|0.005
|195.291
|16
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|18
|
+1.602
1'19.600
|0.260
|194.653
|17
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|7
|
+1.814
1'19.812
|0.212
|194.136
|18
|F. Drugovich Aston Martin Racing
|34
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|17
|
+1.821
1'19.819
|0.007
|194.119
|19
|R. Shwartzman Sauber
|97
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|18
|
+1.990
1'19.988
|0.169
|193.709
|20
|O. Bearman Ferrari
|38
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|7
|
+3.258
1'21.256
|1.268
|190.686
|View full results
Mexico GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|34
|
1'17.699
|199.415
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|30
|
+0.178
1'17.877
|0.178
|198.959
|3
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|30
|
+0.179
1'17.878
|0.001
|198.957
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|31
|
+0.188
1'17.887
|0.009
|198.934
|5
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|36
|
+0.249
1'17.948
|0.061
|198.778
|6
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|34
|
+0.540
1'18.239
|0.291
|198.039
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|36
|
+0.580
1'18.279
|0.040
|197.938
|8
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|32
|
+0.652
1'18.351
|0.072
|197.756
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|32
|
+0.693
1'18.392
|0.041
|197.652
|10
|L. Lawson RB
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|29
|
+0.861
1'18.560
|0.168
|197.230
|11
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|35
|
+0.880
1'18.579
|0.019
|197.182
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|34
|
+0.922
1'18.621
|0.042
|197.077
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|
+0.957
1'18.656
|0.035
|196.989
|14
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|34
|
+1.191
1'18.890
|0.234
|196.405
|15
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|
+1.209
1'18.908
|0.018
|196.360
|16
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|
+1.243
1'18.942
|0.034
|196.275
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|37
|
+1.281
1'18.980
|0.038
|196.181
|18
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|4
|
+1.342
1'19.041
|0.061
|196.029
|19
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|
|20
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|0
|
|View full results
