F1 Mexico GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Carlos Sainz led the pace for Ferrari in Friday practice, leading the McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

Engine issues restricted championship leader Max Verstappen to just four laps in FP2.

What time does qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (-6 GMT) on Saturday at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Date : Saturday, 26 October 2024

: Saturday, 26 October 2024 Start time: 21:00 GMT / 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 23:00 SAT / 00:00 EAT (Sunday) / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT / 08:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 06:00 JST (Sunday) / 02:30 IST (Sunday)

2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST/CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 18:30 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 05:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ FP2 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ FP3 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 Quali 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 08:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ Race 20:00 - 21:00 16:00 13:00 07:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN Network

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Mexico throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

