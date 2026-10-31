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Formula 1 Mexican GP
F1 Mexico GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time Free Practice 3 and qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix, plus the full Mexico City schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Michael Banovsky
Published: Oct 31, 2026, 12:11 AM
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Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Daniel Cardenas / Anadolu via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Saturday in Mexico City with Charles Leclerc setting the pace after topping both Friday practice sessions at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Leclerc led FP2 by 0.103s over Lando Norris, with George Russell just 0.003s further back in third. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was fourth ahead of Max Verstappen, leaving three teams closely matched heading into qualifying.
Ferrari’s Friday was not entirely clean, however, as Lewis Hamilton lost power and stopped midway through FP2.
Antonelli remains on the verge of securing his first Formula 1 world championship, but Saturday’s qualifying session will determine whether he starts Sunday in a position to finish the job.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the F1 Mexico GP.
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How can I watch the F1 Mexico GP?
How you can watch Formula 1 depends on where you are. For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Mexico GP weekend.
F1 Mexico GP Saturday schedule
Times local to Mexico City:
Saturday, October 31 — Free Practice 3 — 11:30am CST
Saturday, October 31 — qualifying — 3:00pm CST
For UK viewers:
Saturday, October 31 — Free Practice 3 — 5:30pm GMT
Saturday, October 31 — qualifying — 9:00pm GMT
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, October 31 — Free Practice 3 — 1:30pm ET
Saturday, October 31 — qualifying — 5:00pm ET
F1 Mexico GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Mexico City:
- Friday, October 30 — Free Practice 1 — 12:30pm CST
- Friday, October 30 — Free Practice 2 — 4:00pm CST
- Saturday, October 31 — Free Practice 3 — 11:30am CST
- Saturday, October 31 — qualifying — 3:00pm CST
- Sunday, November 1 — 2026 Mexico Grand Prix — 2:00pm CST
Mexico GP Saturday weather forecast
The weather report is quite straightforward, until qualifying. Saturday should begin sunny and dry in Mexico City, with temperatures around 24-26C for FP3.
Conditions could become less settled for qualifying, with temperatures rising to 26-27C and a brief shower possible, although significant rain is not expected.
Sunday is currently forecast to be sunny and dry for the Mexico Grand Prix.
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Mexico GP track facts
- Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Event: Mexico GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2
- Saturday sessions: Free Practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, November 1
- Circuit length: 4.304km
- Corners: 17
- Race distance: 71 laps / 305.584km
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez sits more than 2,200 metres above sea level, where the thinner air creates unusual demands on cooling, aerodynamics and power units despite the circuit’s relatively conventional layout. Its long main straight and stadium section are among its defining features.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez
Photos from Mexican GP - Thursday
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
Mexican GP - Friday, in photos
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