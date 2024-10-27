All Series

Formula 1 Mexican GP

F1 Mexico GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 27 October. Here's how you can watch the 20th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position ahead of title rivals Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren).

Local time Your time
Event Date
Mexican GP
27 Oct
 
14:00  
Race
  27 Oct
 
14:00

What time does the Mexico Grand Prix start?

The Mexico GP will begin at 2pm local time (-6 GMT) at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez

  • Date: Sunday, 27 October, 2024
  • Start time: 20:00 GMT  / 21:00 CET  / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT  / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 07:00 AEDT (Monday) / 05:00 JST (Monday) / 01:30 IST (Monday)

2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST/CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

18:30

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

05:30¹

03:30¹

00:00¹

FP2

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

 18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

 03:30¹

FP3

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

 10:30

04:30¹

 02:30¹

23:00
Quali

21:00

 22:00

23:00

17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

02:30¹

Race 

20:00

-

21:00

16:00

13:00

07:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

How can I watch the Mexico Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Mexico Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Mexico Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

1'15.946

204.018
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.225

1'16.171

203.415
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.314

1'16.260

203.178
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.319

1'16.265

203.165
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.410

1'16.356

202.923
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.705

1'16.651

202.142
7 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+0.940

1'16.886

201.524
8 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.946

1'16.892

201.508
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.119

1'17.065

201.056
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.419

1'17.365

200.276
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.183

1'17.129

200.889
12 New Zealand L. Lawson RB 30 RB Red Bull

+1.216

1'17.162

200.803
13 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.222

1'17.168

200.787
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.348

1'17.294

200.460
15 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.871

1'17.817

199.113
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes

+1.612

1'17.558

199.778
17 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+1.651

1'17.597

199.677
18 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.665

1'17.611

199.641
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.671

1'17.617

199.626
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.126

1'18.072

198.462
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Top Comments

