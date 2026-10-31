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Formula 1 Mexican GP

F1 Mexico GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix starts, plus the full Mexico City schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 11:23 PM

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Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads into Sunday in Mexico City with Lewis Hamilton on pole and Kimi Antonelli only one result away from becoming world champion.

Hamilton leads George Russell and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc on the grid, while Antonelli will start fourth after Max Verstappen one-place grid penalty.

Antonelli needs only to finish ninth or higher to clinch his first Formula 1 world championship regardless of what his rivals do. Even if he finishes outside the points, the title will be his unless Russell or Hamilton wins the race.

That puts both of Antonelli’s remaining championship rivals ahead of him on the grid, setting up a decisive 71-lap Mexico Grand Prix.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s F1 Mexico GP.

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How can I watch the F1 Mexico GP?

How you can watch Formula 1 depends on where you are. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Mexico GP weekend.

F1 Mexico GP Sunday schedule

Times local to Mexico City:

Sunday, November 1 — 2026 Mexico Grand Prix — 2:00pm CST

For UK viewers:

Sunday, November 1 — 2026 Mexico Grand Prix — 8:00pm GMT

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Sunday, November 1 — 2026 Mexico Grand Prix — 3:00pm ET

F1 Mexico GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Mexico City:

Friday, October 30 — Free Practice 1 — 12:30pm CST

Friday, October 30 — Free Practice 2 — 4:00pm CST

Saturday, October 31 — Free Practice 3 — 11:30am CST

Saturday, October 31 — qualifying — 3:00pm CST

Sunday, November 1 — 2026 Mexico Grand Prix — 2:00pm CST

Mexico GP Sunday weather forecast

Sunday is expected to be sunny and dry in Mexico City, with temperatures around 26-27C at the start of the Mexico Grand Prix. Rain is not expected and winds should remain light, but strong sunshine could push track temperatures higher.

Combined with Mexico City’s thin air, the warmer conditions will put additional demands on tyre, power unit and brake temperature management.

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Mexico GP track facts

Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Event: Mexico GP

Circuit type: permanent road course

Friday sessions: Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2

Saturday sessions: Free Practice 3 and qualifying

Race: Sunday, November 1

Circuit length: 4.304km

Corners: 17

Race distance: 71 laps / 305.584km

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez sits more than 2,200 metres above sea level, where the thinner air creates unusual demands on cooling, aerodynamics and power units despite the circuit’s relatively conventional layout. Its long main straight and stadium section are among its defining features.

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman *Ryo Hirakawa Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

* Ryo Hirakawa replaces Esteban Ocon after a team decision late Saturday night

Photos from Mexican GP - Saturday





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos





Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos

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