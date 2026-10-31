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Formula 1 Mexican GP
F1 Mexico GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
What time the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix starts, plus the full Mexico City schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live
Michael Banovsky
Published: Oct 31, 2026, 11:23 PM
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Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads into Sunday in Mexico City with Lewis Hamilton on pole and Kimi Antonelli only one result away from becoming world champion.
Hamilton leads George Russell and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc on the grid, while Antonelli will start fourth after Max Verstappen one-place grid penalty.
Antonelli needs only to finish ninth or higher to clinch his first Formula 1 world championship regardless of what his rivals do. Even if he finishes outside the points, the title will be his unless Russell or Hamilton wins the race.
That puts both of Antonelli’s remaining championship rivals ahead of him on the grid, setting up a decisive 71-lap Mexico Grand Prix.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s F1 Mexico GP.
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How can I watch the F1 Mexico GP?
How you can watch Formula 1 depends on where you are. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Mexico GP weekend.
F1 Mexico GP Sunday schedule
Times local to Mexico City:
Sunday, November 1 — 2026 Mexico Grand Prix — 2:00pm CST
For UK viewers:
Sunday, November 1 — 2026 Mexico Grand Prix — 8:00pm GMT
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Sunday, November 1 — 2026 Mexico Grand Prix — 3:00pm ET
F1 Mexico GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Mexico City:
- Friday, October 30 — Free Practice 1 — 12:30pm CST
- Friday, October 30 — Free Practice 2 — 4:00pm CST
- Saturday, October 31 — Free Practice 3 — 11:30am CST
- Saturday, October 31 — qualifying — 3:00pm CST
- Sunday, November 1 — 2026 Mexico Grand Prix — 2:00pm CST
Mexico GP Sunday weather forecast
Sunday is expected to be sunny and dry in Mexico City, with temperatures around 26-27C at the start of the Mexico Grand Prix. Rain is not expected and winds should remain light, but strong sunshine could push track temperatures higher.
Combined with Mexico City’s thin air, the warmer conditions will put additional demands on tyre, power unit and brake temperature management.
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Mexico GP track facts
- Circuit: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Event: Mexico GP
- Circuit type: permanent road course
- Friday sessions: Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2
- Saturday sessions: Free Practice 3 and qualifying
- Race: Sunday, November 1
- Circuit length: 4.304km
- Corners: 17
- Race distance: 71 laps / 305.584km
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez sits more than 2,200 metres above sea level, where the thinner air creates unusual demands on cooling, aerodynamics and power units despite the circuit’s relatively conventional layout. Its long main straight and stadium section are among its defining features.
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Haas F1 Team Oliver Bearman *Ryo Hirakawa Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Cadillac F1 Team Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez
* Ryo Hirakawa replaces Esteban Ocon after a team decision late Saturday night
Photos from Mexican GP - Saturday
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
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Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
Mexican GP - Saturday, in photos
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