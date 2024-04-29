F1 Miami GP: How to watch, ESPN and ABC Formula 1 TV times
The 2024 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action in the United States.
When is the 2024 Miami Grand Prix?
This year’s race takes place on 5 May at 4pm ET at the Miami International Autodrome, and it’s the first of F1’s three trips to America. This is also the second sprint weekend of the season, the first time this format has been run in Miami.
The single practice session occurs at Friday lunchtime, and sprint qualifying is in the afternoon. The sprint takes place on Saturday at midday, ahead of qualifying for the grand prix at 4pm on Saturday.
The race is broadcast on ABC at 3:55pm ET, with buildup starting on ESPN from 2:30pm ET.
Miami GP F1 schedule
Friday 3 May
|
Session
|
Time
|
Practice 1
|
12:30pm-1:30pm ET
|
Sprint Qualifying
|
4:30pm-5:14pm ET
Saturday 4 May
|
Session
|
Time
|
Sprint
|
12.00pm-1:00pm ET
|
Qualifying
|
4:00pm-5:00pm ET
Sunday 5 May
|
Session
|
Time
|
Race
|
4:00pm ET
Which TV channel shows F1 in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
Miami GP ESPN TV schedule
Friday 3 May
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1
|
12:25pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
Sprint Qualifying
|
4:25pm ET
|
ESPN2
Saturday 4 May
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Sprint
|
11:55am ET
|
ESPN
|
Ted’s sprint Notebook
|
1:30pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Qualifying
|
3:55pm ET
|
ESPN
|
Ted’s qualifying Notebook
|
6:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Sunday 5 May
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Grand Prix Sunday
|
2:30pm ET
|
ESPN
|
Grand Prix Sunday (part II)
|
3:30pm ET
|
ABC
|
Race
|
3:55pm ET
|
ABC
|
Checkered Flag
|
6:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Ted’s Notebook
|
7:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Race re-air
|
9:00pm ET
|
ESPNews
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, passes Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, for the lead
What happened in last year's Miami GP?
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the race from ninth on the grid, after making a mistake in the final part of qualifying, which was ended prematurely by Charles Leclerc crashing his Ferrari.
Polewinner Sergio Perez led the majority of the race in the other Red Bull, but Verstappen used a tyre strategy advantage to pass his team-mate with 10 laps remaining to win by over 5s.
Fernando Alonso was a distant third for Aston Martin.
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.
All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand, while ESPN’s TV broadcasts are available via YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling (depending on subscription plans).
