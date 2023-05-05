F1 Miami GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

When is the 2023 Miami Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 7 May at 3:30pm ET at the Miami International Autodrome at the Hard Rock Stadium.

There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.

What happened in last year’s Miami Grand Prix?

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the race, after passing pole-winner Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) on lap 9.

Verstappen had to fend off Leclerc in the closing stages after a safety car, following a collision between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly.

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

Miami GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 5 May

Session/show Time Channel Practice 1: 1:55pm ET ESPN2 F1 Show: 3:30pm ET ESPN3 Practice 2: 5.25pm ET ESPN2

Saturday 6 May

Session/show Time Channel Practice 3: 12:55pm ET ESPN Qualifying: 3:55pm ET ESPN Ted’s Qualifying Notebook: 6:30pm ET ESPN3

Sunday 7 May

Session/show Time Channel Grand Prix Sunday 2:00pm ET ABC Race: 3:25pm ET ABC Checkered Flag: 5:30pm ET ESPN3 Ted’s Notebook: 6:30pm ET ESPN3 Race Replay: 7:30am ET ESPN2

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date Race Lights out Channel March 5 Bahrain GP 10:00am ET ESPN March 19 Saudi Arabian GP 1:00pm ET ESPN April 2 Australian GP 1:00am ET ESPN April 30 Azerbaijan GP 7:00am ET ESPN May 7 Miami GP 3:30pm ET ABC May 21 Emilia Romagna GP 9:00am ET ESPN2 May 28 Monaco GP 9:00am ET ABC June 4 Spanish GP 9:00am ET ESPN June 18 Canadian GP 2:00pm ET ABC July 2 Austrian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 9 British GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 July 23 Hungarian GP 9:00am ET ESPN July 30 Belgian GP 9:00am ET ESPN August 27 Dutch GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 3 Italian GP 9:00am ET ESPN September 17 Singapore GP 8:00am ET ESPN September 24 Japanese GP 1:00am ET ESPN2 October 8 Qatar GP 10:00am ET ESPN2 October 22 United States GP 3:00pm ET ABC October 29 Mexican GP 4:00pm ET ABC November 5 Brazilian GP 12:00pm ET ESPN2 November 19 Las Vegas GP 1:00am ET ESPN November 26 Abu Dhabi GP 8:00am ET ESPN