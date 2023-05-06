F1 Miami GP: Perez secures pole as Leclerc crash cuts Q3 short
Sergio Perez claimed pole for Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix over Fernando Alonso, as Charles Leclerc brought out a red flag and prevented anyone from improving.
Perez logged a 1m26.841s amid the first flying runs in Q3 to take the early advantage on the timing board, as Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen went wide through Turn 5 and aborted his initial run - retreating to the pitlane.
Leclerc, meanwhile, tapped the wall on the exit of Turn 16 and then suffered a lock-up at the following corner, which proved only enough for seventh after the initial set of runs.
The two thus had work to do in order to move themselves up the order, and began their final runs to try and overturn Perez's bid for a second pole position of 2023.
While Leclerc began his lap in rambunctious fashion, he overcooked it on the exit of Turn 6 and lost the rear to spin into the wall. This immediately brought out a set of double-waved yellows in the opening sector, but the session was red-flagged with one minute and 36 seconds left on the clock and not restarted.
This cemented Perez's pole and denied Verstappen, who had topped both Q1 and Q2, a chance to bite back for pole, much to the Dutchman's frustration.
Alonso claimed his first front-row start of the season alongside Perez, thanks to his own strong performance after the opening set of runs - and hailed the Aston Martin's balance as "perfect" following the session.
The Spaniard starts ahead of compatriot Carlos Sainz on Sunday's grid, as the Ferrari driver managed to produce a steady lap amid the opening set of runs. Kevin Magnussen joins him on the second row of the grid, the Dane nailing his first attempt as Haas continued to look impressive throughout qualifying.
Magnussen, however, is under investigation for impeding Lewis Hamilton in Q1, when the Mercedes driver brushed the wall trying to avoid the slow Haas.
Pierre Gasly took fifth ahead of George Russell, who broke through into Q3 by the skin of his teeth, while Leclerc was seventh fastest prior to his crash.
Esteban Ocon ensured two Alpines made the top 10, with Verstappen and Bottas failing to set representative times in the final part of qualifying.
Hamilton was the big-ticket elimination from Q2, only managing to secure 13th in the session as the Mercedes drivers spent most of the second part of qualifying in the drop zone.
Russell managed to progress into the top 10, but Hamilton was unable to extract the same degree of pace from the W14 and missed out on Q3 by two tenths, the seven-time champion feeling that the team went too late in search of progression to the final part of qualifying.
Alex Albon was dumped out of qualifying by Russell, who was just half a tenth ahead once the session came to a close, to deny Williams another shot at a Q3 berth.
The Anglo-Thai starts 11th, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, who was also unable to progress having sat in the top 10 through most of the session. Hamilton starts Sunday's race ahead of Zhou Guanyu, who could not join Alfa Romeo team-mate Valtteri Bottas in Q3, and AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries.
Track conditions in Q1 rapidly improved in the dying stages of the session, creating a mad dash to the finish line as the margins were particularly tight among the midfield runners.
The McLaren and Mercedes duos were mired in the bottom five with a minute and a half to go, with both squads expecting to progress.
Both Mercedes drivers managed to grab competitive laptimes to progress, but Oscar Piastri could not break past the 15th-fastest time and stamped his card for an early bath in the session.
Lando Norris meanwhile managed to get into 11th, but improvement from the cars around him contrived to push him back down into the drop zone, ensuring he dropped out at the first stage.
Yuki Tsunoda qualified 17th behind the Briton, while Lance Stroll also failed to coax his Aston Martin out of the bottom five and collected an 18th-placed start for Sunday's race. Piastri and Logan Sargeant completed the final row.
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|1'26.841
|2
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|1'27.202
|0.361
|3
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'27.349
|0.508
|4
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1'27.767
|0.926
|5
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|Renault
|1'27.786
|0.945
|6
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'27.804
|0.963
|7
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'27.861
|1.020
|8
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|Renault
|1'27.935
|1.094
|9
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|10
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|11
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|Mercedes
|1'27.795
|0.954
|12
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1'27.903
|1.062
|13
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'27.975
|1.134
|14
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|1'28.091
|1.250
|15
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|1'28.395
|1.554
|16
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|1'28.394
|1.553
|17
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|1'28.429
|1.588
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|1'28.476
|1.635
|19
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|1'28.484
|1.643
|20
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|Mercedes
|1'28.577
|1.736
|View full results
Is this the most stylish Miami hospitality space in F1?
Perez: Miami the "worst weekend" until F1 pole
Latest news
Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result
Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result Magnussen doesn't "feel bad" about "lucky" F1 qualifying result
FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss
FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss FIA outlines new F1 parc ferme protocols after Ocon's Baku near-miss
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts
F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts F1 drivers urge FIA to avoid late standing restarts
BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up
BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins opener red-flagged after pile-up
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.