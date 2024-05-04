F1 Miami GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Miami will host a Sprint for the first time this year, with a short 100km race set to take place on Saturday morning ahead of the main qualifying.

The grid for the Sprint was decided by a separate shootout, which was held on Friday afternoon in place of FP2. Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Red Bull, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc securing second spot on the grid.

What time does the sprint race for the Miami Grand Prix start?

The Miami GP Sprint will run to a distance of 19 laps or roughly 100km.

Date : Saturday, 04 May, 2024

: Saturday, 04 May, 2024 Start time: 16:00 GMT / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST / 18:00 SAT / 19:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 02:00 AEST (Saturday) / 01:00 JST (Saturday) / 21:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEsT ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 Shootout 20:30 21:30 22:30 16:30 13:30 06:30¹ 05:30¹ 02:00¹ Sprint 16:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 02:00¹ 01:00¹ 21:30 Quali 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

How can I watch the Miami GP Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Miami GP Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Miami GP Sprint - Starting grid: