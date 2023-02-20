F1 Miami GP tickets now available for 2023

The Miami Grand Prix is back! Formula 1 returns to the Sunshine State for only the second year in its history as F1 Miami tickets go on sale in the most sought-after grandstand spots!

May 2023 will see the world flock to Florida for this high-octane, all-American show of motorsport magnificence. Expect celeb sightings, F1 drama and sunny weather.

Book your F1 Miami tickets here!

Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix 2022, and the two-time world champion will be looking to reach the top step of the podium again in the fifth round of races of the 2023 F1 calendar.

The Dutchman is the only Formula 1 driver to have won the Miami Grand Prix, as this season is only the second ever edition of the race. Will he make it two out of two on Sunday 7 May in Florida?

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz also made it onto the podium, but the Prancing Horse and its furiously passionate fans are getting increasingly desperate to add to its record tally of 15 drivers’ world championship titles.

Verstappen has won every Formula 1 race held in the United States since Valtteri Bottas won the US Grand Prix in 2019.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, the Red Bull Racing trophy delegate, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 3rd position, on the podium Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Three Formula 1 grands prix will be held in the US this season, with the first being Miami (5-7 May), followed by the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin (20-22 October) and the penultimate race of the season - where the world champion could even be decided - will take place in Las Vegas (16-18 November).

And if you’re a fan of celebrity spotting, David Beckham, DJ Khaled, James Cordon and Michelle Obama were all in the paddock last year.

F1 Miami tickets are available on Motorsport Tickets for Turns 1, 7, 8, 12, and 18 (the penultimate corner). The grandstand seats also offer a view of Turns 11 and 17, named by F1.com as the best places to watch the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome.

Motorsport Tickets has a limited number of tickets to the Miami Grand Prix 2023. Remember that 2022 sold out and will no doubt follow suit this season. Avoid disappointment and get your F1 Miami tickets at motorsporttickets.com!