Subscribe
Previous / The Miami GP as it happened Next / F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen storms to victory from ninth on the grid

Max Verstappen overcame Sergio Perez in a strategic battle between Red Bulls in Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix, overtaking his team-mate on the 48th lap.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:

The Dutchman won from ninth on the grid, after losing out on a shot to set a qualifying time on Saturday after botching his first run, and was denied a further chance by Charles Leclerc's late-session crash.

He was equipped with the hard tyre on a contra-strategy to Perez, who began the race from pole position on the medium compound, and the Mexican made sure to stay ahead of fellow front-row starter Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen initially dropped down to 10th at the start as Valtteri Bottas - starting alongside him on the grid - got a better getaway and leapfrogged the Red Bull and the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.

But the two-time champion settled in, quickly dispatching the brace of cars ahead by the end of the second lap. Further quickfire passes on Leclerc and Kevin Magnussen, who were embroiled in a delectable scrap over sixth place, got Verstappen closer to the front of the field.

A series of fastest laps in the early stages then continued to bring Verstappen back into play, and he got a tow from George Russell with DRS to dive past at Turn 17 on the eighth lap of the race as the Briton complained of vibrations under braking.

Pierre Gasly was next up on the following lap and proved easy pickings at the popular Turn 17 hairpin, moving Verstappen into the top four by the end of lap 10.

It took a comparative age for him to get onto the back of Carlos Sainz, but Verstappen cleared the Spaniard on the 14th lap as Sainz had DRS from Alonso ahead to offer a token defence.

Alonso was also dispatched on the next lap with Perez now 3.6s ahead in the lead, but the Mexican reported that the front right tyre was beginning to give up as the mediums began to chafe in the hot Miami conditions.

Verstappen wound the gap down to 2.2s before Perez came in to trade his aged mediums for a set of hard tyres on lap 20, handing the #1 car the lead, and it became a case of both cars managing their hard tyres.

Perez had the harder job of attempting to close down an 18-second disadvantage to Verstappen, who simply had to maintain the gap prior to his pitstop for medium tyres later in the race.

By lap 32, Perez had the gap down to 14.8s, but Verstappen then began to pick up the pace and managed to ensure the gap could grow once again over the next 13 laps.

Verstappen then eventually called in for medium tyres 12 laps from the end, having extended the gap to 18.3 seconds, but briefly ceded the lead to his team-mate and emerged 1.6s behind once the pitstop was complete.

The pass from Verstappen seemed inevitable, although Perez offered his defence into Turn 17 on the 47th tour of the circuit to keep his team-mate behind. Nonetheless, Verstappen stayed close and blasted past into Turn 1 on the next lap to seal the victory, logging the fastest lap on the penultimate lap.

Perez crossed the line 5.3s behind, while Alonso completed the podium 20.9s behind, feeling he had a 'lonely race' to third.

Russell worked his way through a number of drivers on the opposite strategy and passed both Ferraris to grab fourth, Sainz behind him in fifth having clung onto Alonso earlier on in the race.

Lewis Hamilton put a late move on Leclerc on the 55th lap to rescue sixth from a 13th-placed start, making the opposite strategy work by starting on hards despite getting caught behind Nico Hulkenberg through the first half of the race.

Leclerc meanwhile spent much of the race behind Magnussen and converted seventh on the grid to the same position by the end, ahead of the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Ocon.

Magnussen completed the top 10, 1.3s clear of a rapidly closing Yuki Tsunoda by the end of the race.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Red Bull
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull Red Bull 5.384
3 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin Mercedes 26.305
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes Mercedes 33.229
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari Ferrari 42.511
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 51.249
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 52.988
8 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine Renault 55.670
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine Renault 58.123
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'02.945
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'04.309
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin Mercedes 1'04.754
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'11.637
14 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams Mercedes 1'12.861
15 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas Ferrari 1'14.950
16 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'18.440
17 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Mercedes 1'27.717
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'28.949
19 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren Mercedes
20 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams Mercedes
View full results
shares
comments

The Miami GP as it happened

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Miami GP from P9 on grid
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Leclerc: Aggressive Ferrari set-up for Miami F1 qualifying “a step too far”

Leclerc: Aggressive Ferrari set-up for Miami F1 qualifying “a step too far”

Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc: Aggressive Ferrari set-up for Miami F1 qualifying “a step too far” Leclerc: Aggressive Ferrari set-up for Miami F1 qualifying “a step too far”

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice F1 Miami GP: Verstappen stays on top by 0.4s in final practice

Latest news

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Indy IndyCar

The power behind Honda’s American dreams The power behind Honda’s American dreams

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer Alpine ‘amateurish’ criticisms don't heap pressure on F1 team, says Szafnauer

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP Leclerc frustrated by Ferrari inconsistency after disappointing F1 Miami GP

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

F1AC F1 Academy

Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend Garcia holds F1 Academy series lead despite difficult weekend

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen gave a tyre masterclass to defeat Perez in Miami

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe