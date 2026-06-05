F1 Monaco GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1 heads to Monaco this weekend after a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix, where Kimi Antonelli claimed his fourth consecutive victory and extended his championship lead after Mercedes team-mate George Russell retired from the lead with a power unit failure.

The result leaves Antonelli 43 points clear of Russell heading to Monte Carlo, where qualifying remains one of the most important sessions of the season. With overtaking notoriously difficult around Monaco’s tight street circuit, Saturday could do more than shape the grid — it could decide the race.

It's the most historic event on the calendar, with the Monaco Grand Prix held beginning in 1929, pre-dating F1 itself. First held as part of the Formula 1 world championship in 1950, the Monaco GP remains the series’ most famous street race. Its narrow roads, barriers, elevation changes and limited room for error also make it one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar.

After Friday practice, Saturday brings the final hour of preparation in FP3 before qualifying sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Monaco GP.

How can I watch the F1 Monaco GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Monaco GP weekend.

F1 Monaco GP Saturday schedule

Times local to Monaco:

Saturday, June 6 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, June 6 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

For UK viewers:

Saturday, June 6 — Free Practice 3 — 11:30am BST

Saturday, June 6 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 3:00pm BST

For US Eastern Time viewers:

Saturday, June 6 — Free Practice 3 — 6:30am ET

Saturday, June 6 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 10:00am ET

Oscar Piastri, McLaren Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images



F1 Monaco GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Monaco:

Friday, June 5 — Free Practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST

Friday, June 5 — Free Practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST

Saturday, June 6 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST

Saturday, June 6 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST

Sunday, June 7 — 2026 Monaco Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST

Your time Event Date Monaco GP Monaco GP - QU

Franco Colapinto, Alpine Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Monaco GP qualifying weather forecast

What is the weather forecast for F1 Monaco GP Saturday practice and qualifying? Saturday is currently expected to be pleasant and mostly dry in Monaco, which should give teams a stable day for FP3 and qualifying.

Current Saturday forecast:

Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant

High: 74F / 23C

Low: 63F / 17C

Rain risk: Low based on the current forecast

Main impact: Track evolution and traffic are likely to be bigger factors than weather during qualifying

Sunday forecast:

Conditions: Mostly sunny and pleasant

High: 74F / 23C

Low: 64F / 18C

Race impact: Dry weather is currently expected for the grand prix

Monaco track facts

Circuit: Circuit de Monaco

Location: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Circuit length: 2.074 miles / 3.337 km

Turns: 19

First Monaco Grand Prix: 1929

First Formula 1 world championship race: 1950

Race distance: 78 laps

Grand Prix distance: 161.734 miles / 260.286 km

2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster

Team Driver Driver McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Racing Bulls Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Haas Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Cadillac Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday