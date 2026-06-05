F1 Monaco GP: Saturday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch
Everything you need to know about Saturday at the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, including FP3, qualifying, weather forecast and start times
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 heads to Monaco this weekend after a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix, where Kimi Antonelli claimed his fourth consecutive victory and extended his championship lead after Mercedes team-mate George Russell retired from the lead with a power unit failure.
The result leaves Antonelli 43 points clear of Russell heading to Monte Carlo, where qualifying remains one of the most important sessions of the season. With overtaking notoriously difficult around Monaco’s tight street circuit, Saturday could do more than shape the grid — it could decide the race.
It's the most historic event on the calendar, with the Monaco Grand Prix held beginning in 1929, pre-dating F1 itself. First held as part of the Formula 1 world championship in 1950, the Monaco GP remains the series’ most famous street race. Its narrow roads, barriers, elevation changes and limited room for error also make it one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar.
After Friday practice, Saturday brings the final hour of preparation in FP3 before qualifying sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s running at the Monaco GP.
How can I watch the F1 Monaco GP?
Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.
For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.
Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the Monaco GP weekend.
F1 Monaco GP Saturday schedule
Times local to Monaco:
Saturday, June 6 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, June 6 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
For UK viewers:
Saturday, June 6 — Free Practice 3 — 11:30am BST
Saturday, June 6 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 3:00pm BST
For US Eastern Time viewers:
Saturday, June 6 — Free Practice 3 — 6:30am ET
Saturday, June 6 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 10:00am ET
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
F1 Monaco GP full weekend schedule
All times local to Monaco:
Friday, June 5 — Free Practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
Friday, June 5 — Free Practice 2 — 5:00pm CEST
Saturday, June 6 — Free Practice 3 — 12:30pm CEST
Saturday, June 6 — Grand Prix Qualifying — 4:00pm CEST
Sunday, June 7 — 2026 Monaco Grand Prix — 3:00pm CEST
|Event
|Date
|
|
Monaco GP - QU
|
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Monaco GP qualifying weather forecast
What is the weather forecast for F1 Monaco GP Saturday practice and qualifying? Saturday is currently expected to be pleasant and mostly dry in Monaco, which should give teams a stable day for FP3 and qualifying.
Current Saturday forecast:
- Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant
- High: 74F / 23C
- Low: 63F / 17C
- Rain risk: Low based on the current forecast
- Main impact: Track evolution and traffic are likely to be bigger factors than weather during qualifying
Sunday forecast:
- Conditions: Mostly sunny and pleasant
- High: 74F / 23C
- Low: 64F / 18C
- Race impact: Dry weather is currently expected for the grand prix
Monaco track facts
- Circuit: Circuit de Monaco
- Location: Monte Carlo, Monaco
- Circuit length: 2.074 miles / 3.337 km
- Turns: 19
- First Monaco Grand Prix: 1929
- First Formula 1 world championship race: 1950
- Race distance: 78 laps
- Grand Prix distance: 161.734 miles / 260.286 km
2026 Formula 1 driver and team roster
|Team
|Driver
|Driver
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Kimi Antonelli
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Isack Hadjar
|Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton
|Charles Leclerc
|Williams
|Carlos Sainz
|Alex Albon
|Racing Bulls
|Liam Lawson
|Arvid Lindblad
|Aston Martin
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Haas
|Oliver Bearman
|Esteban Ocon
|Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sergio Perez
Photos from Monaco GP - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
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