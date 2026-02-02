"F1" movie scores 2026 Grammy with Chris Stapleton after three nominations
The "F1" movie's awards run continues as Chris Stapleton won the 2026 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for "Bas As I Used To Be"
Brad Pitt on the grid for the filming of the F1 movie
Photo by: Lubomir Asenov / Motorsport Images
Awards season is in full swing, and the F1 movie has picked up another trophy as Chris Stapleton won the 2026 GRAMMY for Best Country Solo Performance for his track Bad As I Used To Be from the blockbuster.
F1 received three nominations for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. Tate McRae was nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording for her track Just Keep Watching from the F1 movie, but lost out to Lady Gaga's Abracadabra. F1 The Album was also nominated in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category, but Sinners took the award.
Stapleton joined a strong line-up of artists on F1 The Album, such as Ed Sheeran, RAYE, Burna Boy and Rosé. In addition to featuring in the film, which has surpassed $630million at the global box office since its June 2025 release, Stapleton's Bad As I Used To Be has become part of Formula 1's race weekend track coverage alongside Sheeran's Drive.
The F1 movie stars Brad Pitt, who plays semi-retired driver Sonny Hayes as he returns to F1 with the struggling APXGP team, owned by his former team-mate Rubén Cervantes (Javier Bardem). Joining the team alongside rookie driver Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, the team has the remaining nine races of the season to win a race. If they fail, the team's investors will sell the team.
Filmed during real F1 race weekends, drivers from the 2023 and 2024 seasons also cameo in the film, including Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who also served as an executive producer.
F1 movie awards
|Award
|Category
|Date of ceremony
|Recipient(s)
|Result
|Academy Awards
|Best Picture
|March 15, 2026
|Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer
|Pending
|Academy Awards
|Best Film Editing
|March 15, 2026
|Stephen Mirrione, Patrick J. Smith
|Pending
|Academy Awards
|Best Sound
|March 15, 2026
|Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John
|Pending
|Academy Awards
|Best Visual Effects
|March 15, 2026
|Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson
|Pending
|African-American Film Critics Association
|Best Supporting Actor
|February 18, 2026
|Damson Idris
|Won
|African-American Film Critics Association
|Top 10 Films of the Year
|February 18, 2026
|F1
|7th Place
|Artios Awards
|Feature Big Budget – Drama
|February 26, 2026
|Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann
|Pending
|Astra Film Awards
|Best Action or Science Fiction Feature
|January 9, 2026
|F1
|Nominated
|Astra Midseason Movie Awards
|Best Picture
|July 3, 2025
|F1
|Nominated
|Astra Midseason Movie Awards
|Best Actor
|July 3, 2025
|Brad Pitt
|Nominated
|Astra Midseason Movie Awards
|Best Supporting Actor
|July 3, 2025
|Javier Bardem
|Nominated
|Astra Midseason Movie Awards
|Best Supporting Actress
|July 3, 2025
|Kerry Condon
|Nominated
|Astra Midseason Movie Awards
|Best Stunts
|July 3, 2025
|F1
|Nominated
|Austin Film Critics Association
|Best Editing
|December 18, 2025
|Stephen Mirrione
|Nominated
|Austin Film Critics Association
|Best Stunt Work
|December 18, 2025
|Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby
|Nominated
|Austin Film Critics Association
|Best Visual Effects
|December 18, 2025
|Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson
|Nominated
|British Academy Film Awards
|Best Special Visual Effects
|February 22, 2026
|Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington
|Pending
|British Academy Film Awards
|Best Editing
|February 22, 2026
|Stephen Mirrione
|Pending
|British Academy Film Awards
|Best Sound
|February 22, 2026
|Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta
|Pending
|Camerimage
|Golden Frog
|November 22, 2025
|Claudio Miranda
|Nominated
|Celebration of Cinema and Television
|Supporting Actor Award – Film
|December 9, 2025
|Damson Idris
|Won
|Chicago Film Critics Association
|Best Editing
|December 12, 2025
|Stephen Mirrione, Patrick J. Smith
|Nominated
|Costume Designers Guild
|Excellence in Contemporary Film
|February 12, 2026
|Julian Day
|Pending
|Critics' Choice Movie Awards
|Best Cinematography
|January 4, 2026
|Claudio Miranda
|Nominated
|Critics' Choice Movie Awards
|Best Editing
|January 4, 2026
|Stephen Mirrione
|Won
|Critics' Choice Movie Awards
|Best Visual Effects
|January 4, 2026
|Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson
|Nominated
|Critics' Choice Movie Awards
|Best Stunt Design
|January 4, 2026
|Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby
|Nominated
|Critics' Choice Movie Awards
|Best Song
|January 4, 2026
|Ed Sheeran (for "Drive")
|Nominated
|Critics' Choice Movie Awards
|Best Score
|January 4, 2026
|Hans Zimmer
|Nominated
|Critics' Choice Movie Awards
|Best Sound
|January 4, 2026
|Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John
|Won
|Golden Globe Awards
|Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
|January 11, 2026
|F1
|Nominated
|Golden Globe Awards
|Best Original Score
|January 11, 2026
|Hans Zimmer
|Nominated
|Grammy Awards
|Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
|February 1, 2026
|F1 the Album
|Nominated
|Grammy Awards
|Best Dance Pop Recording
|February 1, 2026
|Tate McRae (for "Just Keep Watching")
|Nominated
|Grammy Awards
|Best Country Solo Performance
|February 1, 2026
|Chris Stapleton (for "Bad As I Used To Be")
|Won
|Hollywood Music In Media Awards
|Song – Feature Film
|November 19, 2025
|Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, John Mayer (for "Drive")
|Nominated
|Hollywood Music In Media Awards
|Song – Feature Film
|November 19, 2025
|Don Toliver, Doja Cat, Hans Zimmer, Ryan Tedder, Grant Boutin (for "Lose My Mind")
|Nominated
|Hollywood Music In Media Awards
|Score – Feature Film
|November 19, 2025
|Hans Zimmer
|Nominated
|Hollywood Music In Media Awards
|Soundtrack Album
|November 19, 2025
|Atlantic Records
|Won
|National Board of Review
|Top 10 Films
|December 3, 2025
|F1
|Won
|Producers Guild of America Awards
|Best Theatrical Motion Picture
|February 28, 2026
|F1
|Pending
|San Diego Film Critics Society
|Best Editing
|December 15, 2025
|Stephen Mirrione, Patrick J. Smith
|Nominated
|San Diego Film Critics Society
|Best Sound Design
|December 15, 2025
|F1
|Runner-up
|San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle
|Best Film Editing
|December 14, 2025
|Stephen Mirrione
|Nominated
|Seattle Film Critics Society
|Best Original Score
|December 15, 2025
|Hans Zimmer
|Nominated
|Seattle Film Critics Society
|Best Visual Effects
|December 15, 2025
|Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington
|Nominated
|Saturn Awards
|Best Action / Adventure Film
|March 8, 2026
|F1
|Pending
|Set Decorators Society of America
|Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Contemporary Feature Film
|February 21, 2026
|Andrew McCarthy, Véronique Melery, Mark Tildesley, Ben Munro
|Pending
|St. Louis Film Critics Association
|Best Visual Effects
|December 14, 2025
|Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson
|Nominated
|St. Louis Film Critics Association
|Best Editing
|December 14, 2025
|Stephen Mirrione
|Nominated
|St. Louis Film Critics Association
|Best Action Film
|December 14, 2025
|F1
|Nominated
|St. Louis Film Critics Association
|Best Stunts
|December 14, 2025
|Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby
|Nominated
|Visual Effects Society Awards
|Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
|February 25, 2026
|Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Keith Alfred Dawson
|Pending
|Visual Effects Society Awards
|Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature (For Modern Race and POV Footage)
|February 25, 2026
|Hugo Gauvreau, Chris Davies, Raushan Raj, Amaury Rospars
|Pending
|Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association
|Best Editing
|December 7, 2025
|Stephen Mirrione
|Won
|Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association
|Best Stunts
|December 7, 2025
|F1
|Nominated
