"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

F1 movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that a sequel to the blockbuster is officially being worked on.

Following the immense success of the film, which has surpassed $630million at the global box office since its release in June 2025, there has been an abundance of chatter about a potential sequel. While conversations surrounding the topic have been confirmed previously, Bruckheimer has now told the BBC, "We're working on a sequel."

"It was a long journey to get the movie made because we had to endure a couple of strikes – but in the end, the movie entertained audiences around the world," he said of F1 at the Academy Awards luncheon in Los Angeles. "I never worked with Brad Pitt before and it's really a thrill to work with Brad."

F1 follows nomadic driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) as he returns to Formula 1 to drive for the struggling APXGP team, run by his former team-mate Rubén Cervantes (Javier Bardem). Hayes teams up with rookie driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) as they fight for a race win in the final nine races of the season. If they don't succeed, the investors will sell the team.

Brad Pitt at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie Photo by: Getty Images

Filmed during real F1 race weekends, the movie features cameos from the 2023 and 2024 drivers including Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso and George Russell. In addition to appearing in the film, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton also served as an executive producer.

Director Joseph Kosinski explained in November 2025 that he would be interested in exploring the possibility of a sequel. "We're in that stage of just kind of dreaming up what that next chapter for Sonny Hayes would be and for APXGP," Kosinski explained to Variety.

"But, you know, based on the reaction from around the world to this movie, it's something that people wanna see and I'd be happy to go back and do it because we had so much fun making this one."