Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

We rate F1 2026 title contenders - Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
We rate F1 2026 title contenders - Lewis Hamilton

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

"F1" movie star Damson Idris becomes Formula 1 global brand ambassador

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
"F1" movie star Damson Idris becomes Formula 1 global brand ambassador

Lewis Hamilton’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Jack Doohan reveals shocking death threats during Alpine F1 stint in "Drive to Survive"

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Jack Doohan reveals shocking death threats during Alpine F1 stint in "Drive to Survive"

Williams F1 announces new multi-year partnership with major British brand

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Williams F1 announces new multi-year partnership with major British brand

Exclusive: How the FIA will use AI to police one of F1's most controversial subjects in 2026

Formula 1
Exclusive: How the FIA will use AI to police one of F1's most controversial subjects in 2026

Christian Horner: Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap "wasn't my choice" in 2025

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Christian Horner: Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap "wasn't my choice" in 2025
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

"F1" movie star Damson Idris becomes Formula 1 global brand ambassador

Damson Idris, star of "F1: The Movie", has been named Formula 1’s global brand ambassador as the series looks to use his profile to reach new audiences

Lydia Mee
Published:
Damson Idris, actor, who plays Joshua Pearce in new F1 movie

Damson Idris, actor, who plays Joshua Pearce in new F1 movie

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Star of the F1 movie Damson Idris has become a global brand ambassador for Formula 1.

In his new role, the Briton will "act as a bridge between the world of Formula 1 and the wider cultural and entertainment landscape," according to the press release, and will appear at several grand prix weekends to take part in content, promotional activities and work to welcome a new demographic of fans to the championship.

"I’ve always been drawn to spaces where culture, performance, and precision meet, and Formula 1 sits right at the centre of that," Idris explained. "I had an enormous amount of respect for it before making the film, but getting closer to it gave me a real understanding of the innovation, the heart, and the intensity behind everything, and the elite level the drivers operate at.

"I’m genuinely excited to step into this role as a global ambassador. Being part of this world now means a lot to me, and I’m proud to represent something that inspires and connects people all over the world."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: "I’m delighted to welcome Damson Idris officially to the Formula 1 family. Following his starring role in F1: The Movie, which made history at the box office and helped bring our sport to new audiences, he is joining us as an official global brand ambassador.

"In Formula 1, we are all about authenticity and Damson is passionate about the sport and shares our vision to grow it, so it’s fantastic that we’ll continue to work with him. With his incredible platform and position in the entertainment and lifestyle space, together we will push the boundaries of how we reach fans."

Damson Idris, actor

Damson Idris, actor

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Idris played rookie driver Joshua Pearce in the blockbuster movie, which has exceeded $630million at the global box office since its release in June 2025, alongside Hollywood stalwart Brad Pitt as nomadic driver Sonny Hayes. The film follows Hayes as he returns to F1 with the struggling APXGP team. Both drivers have the final nine races of the season to score a single win to prevent the team from being sold.

In order to keep the film as authentic as it possibly could be, both Idris and Pitt were driving the APXGP cars, which were modified Formula 2 cars, and it was filmed during real race weekends. As a result, the film cast and crew became regular faces in the F1 paddock.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lewis Hamilton’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Jack Doohan reveals shocking death threats during Alpine F1 stint in "Drive to Survive"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Jack Doohan reveals shocking death threats during Alpine F1 stint in "Drive to Survive"

Williams F1 announces new multi-year partnership with major British brand

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Williams F1 announces new multi-year partnership with major British brand

Christian Horner: Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap "wasn't my choice" in 2025

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Christian Horner: Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap "wasn't my choice" in 2025

Latest news

We rate F1 2026 title contenders - Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
We rate F1 2026 title contenders - Lewis Hamilton

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

"F1" movie star Damson Idris becomes Formula 1 global brand ambassador

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
"F1" movie star Damson Idris becomes Formula 1 global brand ambassador

Lewis Hamilton’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Feature

Discover prime content

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Stuart Codling
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
View more